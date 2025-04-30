Vote: Who is the best high school softball outfielder in the country in 2025?
The spring high school softball season is in full swing across the country.
As the action picks up from coast to coast, High School on SI is highlighting some of the best softball players competing this spring.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which star has been the best high school softball outfielder in the nation during the spring season.
Here are 20 outfielders who are dominating the competition on the diamond. Voting remains open until Wednesday, May 14, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Best high school softball outfielder in the country in 2025 candidates
All stats are current as of April 30
1. Anabela Abdullah, jr., Doral Academy (Florida)
A Texas commit, Abdullah stars in center field and at the plate for Doral Academy. She is batting .603 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.
2. Malayna Daigle, sr., Notre Dame (Louisiana)
Daigle hit .609 as a junior and has been nearly as good this season with a .580 batting average, 17 homers and 50 RBIs. Daigle is a McNeese State signee.
3. Hope Gaudio, so., Mansfield Legacy (Texas)
Gaudio is sitting on 17 home runs and counting as a sophomore, a new Mansfield Legacy single-season record. She is batting .713 with 63 RBIs.
4. Ali Gill, jr., King Philip Regional (Massachusetts)
Gill, a Colgate commit, is a five-tool player for King Philip Regional. She is a defensive weapon in center field.
5. Corey Goguts, jr., Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama)
A left-handed power hitter, Goguts has 50 extra-base hits and 30 home runs this season. The Ole Miss commit is hitting .529 with 75 RBIs.
6. Molly Hodge, sr., Twin Falls (Idaho)
A Boise State signee, Hodge is having a monster senior season for Twin Falls. She is batting .605 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs.
7. Avery Houser, jr., St. Frederick (Louisiana)
Houser is hitting .569 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs for Louisiana power St. Frederick. She is staying home to play for Louisiana–Monroe at the next level.
8. Rylie Johnson, sr., Fredericksburg Christian (Virginia)
A career .726 batter, Johnson is one of the best pure hitters in the country. The LSU signee has an .800 batting average as a senior with seven homers and 35 RBIs.
9. Aubree Jones, sr., Lamar Consolidated (Texas)
Jones is also a star basketball player for Lamar Consolidated, but her future at the next level is on the diamond with Arkansas Tech. The center fielder is batting .667 with 23 homers and 66 RBIs.
10. Kinley Keller, sr., Davenport (Texas)
A Mississippi State signee, Keller is hitting .595 with 18 doubles, 16 homers and 62 RBIs. In a recent win over Wimberley, she went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and four runs scored.
11. Mackenzie Knight, sr., Patterson Mill (Maryland)
Knight is a career .538 hitter who is batting .590 this season for Patterson Mill. The star outfielder is a Syracuse signee.
12. Ava Lorenzatti, jr., Beecher (Illinois)
Lorenzatti is a two-way talent who dominates at the plate and in the circle for Beecher. The Florida State commit is a career .479 hitter who recently surpassed 700 career strikeouts as a pitcher throwing alongside fellow Division I arm Taylor Norkus, a Colgate commit.
13. Kai Minor, sr., Orange Lutheran (California)
A four-year starter for Orange Lutheran, Minor is an Oklahoma signee. She is batting .520 with 16 doubles and 28 RBIs while playing standout defense in center field.
14. Ava Papaleo, jr., Ursuline (New York)
Papaleo is a contact hitter who also has plenty of pop in her bat. She is committed to Virginia.
15. Kailey Plumlee, sr., Gordonsville (Tennessee)
Plumlee, a Tennessee signee, has won a pair of state titles while playing for Gordonsville. She is batting .468 with 10 homers while also getting it done in the circle.
16. Ana Roman, sr., Hagerty (Florida)
Roman leads Hagerty in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.493), home runs (eight) and stolen bases (18). She will play college softball in the SEC for Alabama.
17. Sammy Swords, sr., Notre Dame Prep (Arizona)
Swords has been a breakout performer for Notre Dame Prep as a senior with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and a .554 batting average. She is a Springfield College commit.
18. Kendall Watson, sr., Malvern (Arkansas)
Watson, an East Texas A&M signee, does it all for Malvern. She is batting .734 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs and holds a 12-3 record in the circle.
19. Sydnee Williams, jr., O’Connor (Arizona)
An impact performer since her freshman season, Williams is batting .549 with eight homers and 38 runs scored as a junior. She is an LSU commit.
20. Chloe Younggren, jr., Mount Juliet (Tennessee)
Younggren hits for power and average while playing standout defense. She is batting .625 with 20 homers and 53 RBIs.
