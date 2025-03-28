Vote: Who is the top high school Class of 2028 quarterback nationally heading into the spring?
There was an abundance of 2028 quarterbacks that stepped into the saddle in 2024 and played well beyond their years.
Who were the best freshmen passers from last season as we head into spring high school football practices?
The following is a list and voting poll of top 2028 quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Voting will conclude Thursday, May 1st, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Neimann Lawrence, Miami Northwestern (FL)
One of the most highly coveted 2028 quarterbacks around, Lawrence is already turning heads after a couple years playing varsity football so far. In 2024, Lawrence completed 160-of-249 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 touchdowns. Having Teddy Bridgewater as your head coach should do wonders in the development of Lawrence.
Koa Malau'ula, St. John Bosco (CA)
Playing for one of the top high school football programs in the nation, Malau'ula proved he was more than capable of handling the bright lights as a freshman. The quarterback ended the 2024 season throwing for 1,812 yards and 19 touchdowns out of the CIF's Southern Section.
Jaxon Schad, Weiss (TX)
Looking back at the kind of numbers that Schad was putting up in the Lone Star State, there's little doubt that the quarterback is a rising star. Last season, Schad completed 185-of-259 passes for 2,689 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Christopher Vargas, St. John's Prep (MA)
Playing out of the New England for one of the top prep schools in Massachusetts, Vargas certainly is impressive, already standing 6-foot-4, 180 pounds. The signal caller displayed right out of the gates what he could do in the 2024 opener, throwing for 213 yards against Marshfield. Vargas has offers from schools like Illinois, Ohio State and Syracuse.
Graham Simpson, Westview (TN)
It's really hard to argue against what Simpson did out of the Volunteer State. As a freshman, Simpson was perfect, throwing 43 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Simpson completed 146-of-189 (77 percent) for 2,752 yards last season.
Jayden Wade, IMG Academy (FL)
In seeing limited time under center behind Ty Hawkins, Wade played as a freshman for the Ascenders was a feat all within itself. Wade finished last season throwing for 362 yards and six touchdowns.
Creed Barrett, Washington (OK)
Barrett was named to our High School School On SI 2024 All-Freshmen Team and the Washington quarterback has been getting plenty of looks since the season has ended. Recently offered by Oklahoma State, Barrett last year threw for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Treyvone Towns Jr., Oak Christian (CA)
The Lions' signal caller fit right in on the varsity level and heads into the spring as one of California's top quarterbacks, regardless of class. Towns Jr. last season threw for 1,996 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Champ Monds, Vero Beach (FL)
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback showed poise throughout the tournament and made difficult throws look simply easy. Though he's a 2028, early comparisons to Monds' game rivals that of Cam Ward or Jamies Winston. Monds last season threw for 2,234 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Trace Hawkins, Calhoun (GA)
Hawkins has been racking in the Power 4 offers and there's plenty of reasons to like the signal caller. In his first season as a varsity starter, Hawkins completed 165-of-242 passes for 2,079 yards, 23 touchdowns and just one pick. Added 352 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.
Donald Tabron II, Cass Tech (MI)
A 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback, Tabron II has become the next big thing under center out of Michigan. The list of college suitors for Tabron II is already pretty lengthy, with schools like Auburn, Michigan, Miami (FL), Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin have all offered.
Russell Sekona, Leuzinger (CA)
Playing for the Olympians out of California, Sekona looked the part of being one the country's best freshmen passers in 2024. Last season season Sekona completed 97-of-187 passes for 1,609 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also added 353 yards and four scores on the ground.
Brady Quinn, First Baptist Academy of Naples (FL)
There's not many freshmen that can sling the rock like Quinn can. Last season for the Eagles, Quinn finished completing 176-of-316 passes for 2,549 yards and 33 touchdowns. The quarterback is receiving major Power 4 interest from schools all over the country.
Gaige Weddle, Rancho Bernardo (CA)
In helping lead the Broncos to a 9-3 record, Weddle proved that he belonged among the elite passers in the state of the 2028 class. The passer completed 74-of-110 passes for 1,110 yards, 12 touchdowns and two picks. Also ran for 635 yards and found pay dirt nine times.
Hayes Hackney, Walnut Grove (TX)
Numbers don't lie and Hackney put of plenty of yards and touchdowns along the way for Walnut Grove in 2024. Hackney finished completing 222-of-332 passes for 3,671 yards, 40 touchdowns and just five picks.
