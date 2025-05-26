Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/26/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 19-25. Voting closes on Monday, June 2 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Ike Ackerman, sr., Omaha Central (Nebraska) track
Ackerman brought home gold medals in the shot put (67 feet, 0.5 inches) and discus (181-2) at the Class A state championships. The Ohio football signee’s shot put mark ranks eighth in the country this year.
2. Kenyon Andrews, jr., Hazen (Washington) track
Andrews broke his own Washington state record in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 36.01 seconds at the Kingco-Metro-Wesco championships. The time ranks third nationally this spring.
3. Ryder Bickett, sr., Carrington (North Dakota) track
Bickett set a new North Dakota state record in the javelin with a toss of 211-11 at the Class B state championships. The mark ranks third in the country this season.
4. Ethin Bingaman, sr., Corona (California) baseball
Bingaman, an Auburn signee, threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 shutout of Norco.
5. Ryan Buchta, sr., Oak Creek (Wisconsin) baseball
Buchta fired the first seven-inning perfect game in Oak Creek history against Kenosha Bradford. The Winona State commit fanned 13 in a 9-0 victory.
6. Jalen Cook, sr., Dallastown (Pennsylvania) track
Cook broke the Pennsylvania all-time high jump mark with a clearance of 7-3 at the Class 3A state championships. The mark ranks second nationally this spring.
7. Jasir Fontenot, fr., San Diego (California) track
Fontenot won the 110 hurdles at the San Diego Section Championships with a wind-aided time of 13.40, the fourth-fastest all-conditions time in the country this year.
8. Ashton Hearn, sr., Christian Brothers (Tennessee) track
Hearn won a pair of state titles in the shot put (67-5) and discus (212-10) at the Division II-AA state championships. The Ole Miss signee’s shot put mark — a new state meet record — ranks fifth nationally this season. He holds the country’s third-best discus mark.
9. Hunter Manning, sr., West Ranch (California) baseball
Manning fanned eight and didn’t surrender a hit in a 10-0 win over Sultana. Manning is a UC Irvine signee.
10. Quentin Nauman, sr., Western Dubuque (Iowa) track
Nauman put together a historic performance at the Iowa state championships with individual gold medals in the 800 (1:49.41), 1,600 (3:59.60) and 3,200 (8:57.97) while running the anchor leg of Western Dubuque’s first-place medley relay team. The Oregon signee became the first high schooler to ever run a sub-1:50 800 and a sub-4:00 1,600 at the same meet.
11. Miles Nesmith, jr., Memphis Central (Tennessee) track
Nesmith broke the Tennessee state record in the triple jump with a mark of 51-7.5 — the No. 1 mark nationally this year — at the Class AAA state championships. The junior also won the high jump at 6-10.
12. Luke Richards, sr., Elmira Notre Dame (New York) baseball
Richards tossed a 16-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Richfield Springs/Owen D. Young.
13. Brendan Rivera, jr., Longwood (New York) baseball
Rivera struck out eight and didn’t allow a hit as Longwood blanked Patchogue-Medford, 4-0.
14. Carter Smith, jr., Mifflin County (Pennsylvania) track
Smith placed first in the 800 (1:50.56) and 1,600 (4:01.54) at the Class 3A state championships. His 1,600 time ranks third nationally this season.
15. Brandon Thomas, sr., Mater Dei (California) baseball
Thomas, a Fresno State signee, fired a four-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over Foothill.
16. Drew Yagodzinskie, sr., Mount Carmel (Pennsylvania) baseball
Yagodzinskie, a Monmouth signee, whirled a perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Troy.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
