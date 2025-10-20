Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (10/20/2025)
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Elias Aceituno, sr., Plainfield (New Jersey) soccer
Aceituno netted four goals in a 4-1 victory over Brearley.
2. Zay Anderson, sr., Greenville (Tennessee) football
Anderson set new Greenville single-game program records for receiving yards (245) and receiving touchdowns (four) on six receptions in a 42-7 rout of Volunteer. The Tennessee commit also intercepted a pass on defense.
3. Sloan Baker, jr., West Linn (Oregon) football
Baker accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as West Linn knocked off Lake Oswego, 38-16, in a rematch of last year’s class 6A title game.
4. Wes Burford, sr., Oakdale (California) football
Burford broke Cam Skattebo’s Sac-Joaquin Section career rushing record in a 60-46 victory over Central Catholic. The Air Force commit ran for 293 yards and five touchdowns in the win and has 6,456 rushing yards for his career. Skattebo, who now plays for the New York Giants, had 6,192 yards while starring for Rio Linda.
5. David Dennison III, sr., Bethel Park (Pennsylvania) football
Dennison III ran for 244 yards and four touchdowns and added a receiving score in a 33-16 win over South Fayette.
6. Brooks Hadden, sr., Coopersville (Michigan) football
Hadden had seven receptions for 213 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 upset win over Big Rapids.
7. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit (Texas) football
Hebert, a Houston commit, compiled 467 yards of total offense and six touchdowns — four rushing, two receiving — as Strake Jesuit edged Fulshear, 42-38.
8. K’Sean Hill, jr., King William (Virginia) football
Hill finished with 417 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries in a 66-42 victory over Mecklenburg.
9. Mikelis Hobgood, sr., J.F. Webb (North Carolina) football
Hobgood had 22 carries for 384 yards and eight touchdowns — matching the North Carolina single-game state record — in a 64-19 win over Cedar Ridge. He is the seventh player in state history to run for eight TDs in a game.
10. Jack Hurst, jr., Laguna Beach (California) football
Hurst completed 17 of 23 passes for 294 yards and seven touchdowns in a 63-18 victory over Fountain Valley.
11. Gabe Jenkins, jr., Imani Christian (Pennsylvania) football
Jenkins passed for 258 yards and five scores while running for 132 yards and another TD as Imani Christian blasted Burrell, 53-7.
12. Tay Tay Jenkins, jr., Westside (Nebraska) football
Jenkins ran for 172 yards and four touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 90 yards to the end zone in a 52-20 win over Creighton Prep.
13. Jack McKeon, sr., Fort Collins (Colorado) football
McKeon was a workhorse in a 42-35 rivalry win over Rocky Mountain, piling up 313 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries.
14. Gavin Mueller, sr., South Elgin (Illinois) football
Mueller finished with 215 all-purpose yards and a single-game school-record six touchdowns as South Elgin hammered Elgin, 64-21. Mueller is committed to Colorado.
15. Jaxon Myers, sr., Salina South (Kansas) football
Myers caught four passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — in a 55-6 victory over Haysville Campus.
16. Jacob Oliver, sr., St. Cloud Cathedral (Minnesota) soccer
Oliver became Minnesota’s all-time leader in goals scored in a 3-1 win over Pelican Rapids. Oliver netted two goals in the match, giving him 134 for his career.
17. Cole Radcliffe, sr., Laurel Highlands (Pennsylvania) soccer
Radcliffe had four goals and an assist in a 7-0 shutout of Albert Gallatin.
18. G’Manii Smith, sr., Seguin (Texas) football
Smith dominated with 11 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns as Seguin fell to Colleyville Heritage in overtime, 42-41.
19. Mason Stinson, sr., Cheney (Washington) football
Stinson caught seven passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Mead.
20. Leevi Wade, so., Tri-Valley (Ohio) football
Wade put Tri-Valley on his back during a 35-29 double-overtime victory over Sheridan, carrying the ball 44 times for 260 yards and five touchdowns.
21. Dane Weber, jr., Chaparral (California) football
Weber threw for 291 yards, ran for 110 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns — four passing, two rushing — in a 56-28 rout of Norco.
22. Bryce Williams, sr., St. Cloud (Florida) football
Williams scored three touchdowns on defense — two pick-sixes, one fumble return — as St. Cloud captured its first district title since 2016 with a 44-21 win over Tohopekaliga.
