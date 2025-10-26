SI

Jaxson Dart Made Sure to Send Cam Skattebo Off With Special Handshake After Injury

The Giants are going to miss Cam Skattebo for his play and his energy.

Giants rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have built an incredible relationship in their first year together.
The Giants’ trip to Philadelphia went from bad to worse on Sunday when running back Cam Skattebo went down with a gruesome ankle injury.

With New York already trailing and on the losing end of one particularly frustrating officiating moment, losing its top rushing threat on top of all that was less than ideal.

But beyond his work as the Giants’ leading rusher, Skattebo is also one of the heartbeats of the team. Despite being a rookie, Skattebo has quickly endeared himself to the team, and NFL fans in general, with his nonstop energy.

Fellow Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was clearly shaken up by Skattebo’s injury, but made sure to see his teammate off with the signature handshake the two share—it ends with a mutual headbutt.

Best wishes to Skattebo in his recovery.

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

