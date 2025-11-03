Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/3/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Kingston Allen, jr., Notre Dame Academy (Wisconsin) football
Allen turned 44 carries into 504 yards and seven touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy stormed back to defeat Slinger, 56-42. Allen’s 504 yards were the second-highest single-game rushing total in Wisconsin history behind Wautoma’s Nathaniel Long, who ran for 524 yards in 2014.
2. Banner Brockington, so., Canterbury (Florida) football
Brockington ran for 556 yards and nine touchdowns in an 86-56 victory over Oxbridge Academy.
3. J’Anthony Cobb, sr., Salesian (California) football
Cobb tallied 293 yards from scrimmage — 210 rushing, 83 receiving — and scored four touchdowns in a 35-14 win over La Salle.
4. Malachi Dabney, jr., Destrehan (Louisiana) football
Dabney had 26 carries for 242 yards and seven touchdowns as Destrehan took down rival Hahnville, 49-28.
5. Jack Dutter, jr., Baldwinsville (New York) soccer
Dutter recorded his first career hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Proctor.
6. Owen Eastgate, sr., Seneca Valley (Pennsylvania) soccer
Eastgate scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-0 shutout of West Allegheny.
7. Luke Fahey, sr., Mission Viejo (California) football
Fahey, an Ohio State commit, completed 24 of 31 passes for 569 yards — a new Mission Viejo single-game record — and five touchdowns in a 76-49 win over Los Alamitos.
8. Chance Fischer, sr., Bayonne (New Jersey) football
Fischer set new career highs for rushing yards (305) and rushing touchdowns (five) as Bayonne took down Elizabeth, 44-14.
9. Matthew Fowler, sr., Seven Lakes (Texas) football
Fowler had a monster game in a 38-28 win over Mayde Creek with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, four total tackles and a pass breakup. The senior returned one of the interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown and also had a 32-yard TD fumble return.
10. Brian Grissom, sr., Little River Academy (Texas) football
Grissom had 29 carries for 480 yards and seven touchdowns — setting single-game Little River Academy records for rushing yards and touchdowns — in a 56-49 win over McGregor.
11. Kobe Hendricks, sr., Slinger (Wisconsin) football
Hendricks was also a monster in the shootout loss to Notre Dame Academy, running for 256 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries while catching two passes for 98 yards and another score.
12. Matthew Horner, jr., Independence (Tennessee) football
Horner completed 27 of 39 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns as Independence raced by Summit, 49-21.
13. Cooper Kittleson, sr., Velva (North Dakota) football
Kittleson accounted for 429 yards of total offense and five touchdowns — three rushing, two passing — in a 50-6 rout of Park River.
14. Niko Kokosioulis, sr., Maine South (Illinois) football
Kokosioulis ran for 152 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-20 victory over Downers Grove South.
15. Amari Latimer, sr., Sandy Creek (Georgia) football
Latimer, a Wisconsin commit, accounted for six total touchdowns — five rushing, one receiving — in a 42-17 win over Troup County.
16. Myles McLaughlin, sr., Knox Community (Indiana) football
McLaughlin became the first player in Indiana history to surpass 11,000 career rushing yards in a 50-35 victory over Griffith. The senior ran for 408 yards and six touchdowns in the win, giving him 11,004 yards for his career.
17. Arley Morrell, sr., Pratt (Kansas) football
Morrell dominated on both sides of the ball in a 42-14 victory over Chaparral. The Colorado State commit had five catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing TD, 10 total tackles (1.5 for loss), four pass breakups and an interception.
18. Jackson Oswald, jr., Dalton (Ohio) football
Oswald caught three touchdowns, returned a fumble for a touchdown and recorded an interception as Dalton routed Columbiana, 43-7.
19. Dylan Papushak, jr., Berea-Midpark (Ohio) football
Papushak threw for 437 yards and seven touchdowns in a 48-24 win over Cleveland Heights.
20. Jake Perez, sr., Middleton (Idaho) football
Perez ran for 237 yards and five touchdowns in a 64-34 victory over Capital.
21. Cutler Whitaker, sr., Mountain Ridge (Utah) football
Whitaker had two pick-sixes in a 35-21 win over Riverton.
22. Makael Williams, jr., Pace (Florida) football
Williams compiled 173 yards rushing and five touchdowns while throwing for another score as Pace routed Milton, 49-7.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
