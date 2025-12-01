Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/1/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 24-30. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Bryce Kuenzi of Cascade (Oregon) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Kuenzi tallied 33 carries for 259 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-19 victory over Scappoose.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Nico Antoniacci, so., Riverside (Pennsylvania) basketball
Antoniacci made 10 three-pointers and finished with 53 points — all in the opening half — as Riverside blew out Wyoming West Valley, 97-37.
2. Chrys Black Jr., so., Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) football
Black Jr. led the way with 215 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Harrisburg.
3. Liam Bond, sr., Fairfield Ludlowe (Connecticut) football
Bond ran for five touchdowns in a 35-2 victory over Warde.
4. Christian Conley, sr., Brevard (North Carolina) football
Conley accounted for six total touchdowns in a 49-28 win over Pisgah.
5. Caden Considine, sr., Byron (Illinois) football
Considine ran for a Class 3A state championship game record 367 yards and three touchdowns while amassing 430 total yards of offense in a 56-50 victory over Unity. The senior also had a key pass breakup in the end zone in the final seconds.
6. Amir Daniley, sr., West Haven (Connecticut) football
Daniley piled up 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns — including a 46-yard scoring burst late in the game — as West Haven downed North Haven, 21-14.
7. Dane Eisenmenger, sr., Unity (Illinois) football
Eisenmenger was sensational in the loss to Byron, completing 42 of 65 passes for 540 yards — a new Illinois state championship game record — and seven touchdowns.
8. Ethan Heney, sr., Vandebilt Catholic (Louisiana) football
Heney accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — in a 31-28 win over Lake Charles College Prep.
9. Kylen Johnson, so., Coosa Christian (Alabama) football
Johnson had 31 carries for 311 yards and six touchdowns — including the game-winner in the fourth quarter — in a 44-36 victory over Pisgah.
10. Lance McGee, sr., Sumner (Washington) football
McGee ran for 313 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries as Sumner took down Puyallup, 42-35.
11. Blake Moser, jr., Lake Stevens (Washington) football
Moser passed for 226 yards, ran for 132 more and accounted for four total touchdowns in a 44-35 victory over Graham-Kapowsin.
12. Trent Mosley, sr., Santa Margarita (California) football
Mosley, a USC commit, had 10 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns while running for a pair of scores in a 42-7 win over Corona Centennial in the Southern Section Division 1 title game.
13. Kyan Phillips, sr., Abraham Lincoln (California) football
Phillips turned 25 carries into 255 yards and six touchdowns as Abraham Lincoln defeated Branham for the Central Coast Section title, 49-21.
14. Kaiden Prothro, sr., Bowden (Georgia) football
Prothro became Georgia’s all-time leader in career receiving touchdowns during a 49-22 win over Jenkins County. The Georgia commit scored four touchdowns in the game and has 63 receiving TDs for his career.
15. Brayden Thiele-Hahn, jr., Rossville (Indiana) basketball
Thiele-Hahn scored a Rossville single-game school record 52 points in a 77-48 victory over Delphi. The junior went 20 of 29 from the floor and 10 of 18 from beyond the arc.
16. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle (Texas) football
Williams-Callis piled up 319 rushing yards and six touchdowns in an 83-20 rout of Bastrop.
17. Zavier Zens, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran (Wisconsin) basketball
Zens, a Northern Iowa commit, had 33 points and eight rebounds in a 68-65 overtime win over Pike (Indiana).
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
