Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/24/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 17-23. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Jude Anderson, sr., Summit (Oregon) football
Anderson ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-14 come-from-behind victory over Churchill.
2. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto (Texas) football
Baker torched Longview for 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 60-28 victory.
3. Chase Bjorgaard, sr., Edina (Minnesota) football
Bjorgaard ran for 320 yards and scored six total touchdowns — four rushing, two receiving — as Edina edged Moorhead, 42-35, in the Class 6A Prep Bowl. Bjorgaard’s six touchdowns tied a Prep Bowl record.
4. Marceles Carey, sr., DeLand (Florida) football
Carey had eight carries for 203 yards — averaging more than 25 yards per touch — and five touchdowns in a 65-17 win over Boone.
5. Cameron Clem, jr., Murphy (North Carolina) football
Clem had 25 carries for 436 yards and eight touchdowns — matching the North Carolina single-game record — as Murphy routed Community School of Davidson, 62-20.
6. Jason Crowe Jr., sr., Inglewood (California) basketball
Crowe Jr. broke the CIF Southern Section career points record in a 125-37 victory over Lynwood, his former team. The previous record of 3,356 points belonged to Jarod Lucas of Los Altos. Crowe Jr., a five-star Missouri signee, scored 43 points in the win over Lynwood.
7. Brayden DeVito, sr., Shelby (Ohio) football
DeVito accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as Shelby hammered Galion, 41-7. The Air Force commit has 201 career total touchdowns. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 249 yards while running for 151 yards against Galion.
8. Aisa Galea’i, sr., Orem (Utah) football
Galea’i, a Utah commit, had a 60-yard touchdown run, a 78-yard pick-six and a 96-yard kickoff return score as Orem routed Springville for the Class 5A title, 42-7.
9. David Gabriel Georges, jr., Baylor (Tennessee) football
Georges turned 32 carries into 431 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-35 victory over rival McCallie.
10. Jayshon Gibson, jr., Richland (Texas) football
Gibson scored eight touchdowns — seven rushing, one receiving — in a 70-37 victory over El Dorado. The junior finished with 16 carries for 321 yards.
11. Zane Johnson, jr., Trinity (Kentucky) football
Johnson threw six touchdowns in a 64-27 win over Madison Central.
12. Bryce Kuenzi, sr., Cascade (Oregon) football
Kuenzi tallied 33 carries for 259 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-19 victory over Scappoose.
13. Donovan Murillo, jr., Montebello (California) football
Murillo ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns — including the game-winner with 44 seconds remaining — in a 43-36 CIF Southern Section Division 13 semifinal victory over La Puente. Montebello’s last CIF championship game appearance came in 1935.
14. Dionte Neal, sr., Reidsville (North Carolina) football
Neal turned in a wild performance in a 41-24 victory over Eastern Wayne with 391 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving, one kickoff return and one punt return.
15. John-Patrick Oates, sr., La Salle (Pennsylvania) football
Oates had a receiving touchdown and recovered two fumbles — returning one to the end zone — in a 49-7 rout of three-time defending Class 6A state champion St. Joseph’s Prep.
16. Kelvin Perkins, sr., Southwind (Tennessee) football
Perkins completed 12 of 20 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns while running for 22 yards and two more scores in a 42-21 win over Collierville. It was Austin Peay commit’s fourth six-TD game of the season.
17. Jacob Porter, sr., Warren Central (Mississippi) soccer
Porter netted four goals in a 5-2 victory over Murrah.
18. Armani Smith, jr., Kirkwood (Tennessee) basketball
Smith led the way with 38 points in Kirkwood’s season-opening 70-63 victory over Providence Christian Academy.
19. Peyton Way, sr., New Hartford (New York) football
Way had 15 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 loss to Owego. The Colgate commit finished his senior season with 26 receiving touchdowns — a new state record — and 52 for his career.
20. Carter Williams, jr., North Rowan (North Carolina) basketball
Williams netted a career-high 40 points in an 86-71 win over Thomasville.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
