Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/16/2024)

1. Hayden Allard, jr., Killingly (Connecticut) football
Allard found the end zone five times — four rushing, one kickoff return — as Killingly topped Sheehan for the Class SS title, 48-33. The junior ended the day with 36 carries for 267 yards.
2. Maurice Anderson Jr., sr., Dutch Fork (South Carolina) football
Anderson Jr. ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Dutch Fork defeated Summerville, 35-21, for its third straight state title.
3. Dash Beierly, sr., Mater Dei (California) football
Beierly, a Washington signee, passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns as Mater Dei captured the Open Division championship with a 37-15 win over De La Salle.
4. Trey Bennett, sr., Woodland (Oklahoma) football
Bennett accounted for five total touchdowns — three rushing, two passing — as Woodland dominated Talihina for the Class A-II title, 58-23.
5. Leroy Blyden Jr., sr., University Of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) basketball
Blyden Jr., a Toledo signee, had 39 points in a 63-54 win over Lake St. Mary’s Prep.
6. Brayden Burries, sr., Eleanor Roosevelt (California) basketball
Burries tallied a school-record 56 points in a 111-92 victory over Inglewood. He also had 16 rebounds and eight assists.
7. Jonah Butler, sr., Calloway County (Kentucky) basketball
Butler scored 33 points as Calloway County edged Pope John Paul II, 69-68.
8. Kaden Catoe, jr., Grimsley (North Carolina) football
Catoe hauled in touchdown receptions of 55, 46 and 39 yards as Grimsley stormed back to defeat Weddington, 35-23. The junior finished with seven catches for 188 yards and the three touchdowns.
9. Antonio Fairley, jr., Canajoharie (New York) basketball
Fairley netted 36 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 73-66 victory over Middleburgh.
10. Abijah Franklin, sr., Wren (South Carolina) basketball
Franklin, a Furman signee, erupted for 38 points in a 77-63 win over T.L. Hanna.
11. Phoenix Glassnor, sr., De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan) basketball
Glassnor hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 46 points — a new De La Salle Collegiate single-game record — in a 78-69 win over Saginaw Heritage.
12. Patrick Kilfoil, sr., Jesuit (Oregon) basketball
Kilfoil tallied 33 points and five assists in an 84-76 victory over Cathedral Catholic (California).
13. Byron Louis, sr., American Heritage (Florida) football
Louis, a Florida signee, had 29 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns as American Heritage defeated Orlando Jones, 40-31, for the Class 4A state title.
14. Nathaniel Marlow, jr., Webber (Illinois) basketball
Marlow scored 50 points in a 72-57 win over Crab Orchard.
15. Kalani Mcleod, sr., Vanden (California) football
Mcleod completed 26 of 37 passes for 404 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns — three passing, one rushing — as Vanden edged Rio Hondo Prep in an overtime thriller, 42-41. Noah Penunuri shined in defeat for Rio Hondo Prep, carrying it 38 times for 232 yards and five touchdowns in the Division 3-A championship game.
16. Ritson Meyer, jr., Elgin (Oklahoma) football
Meyer carried it 41 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns as Elgin knocked off Tuttle, 29-22, for the Class 4A title.
17. Zion Moore, sr., Belle Vernon (Pennsylvania) basketball
Moore scored 40 points in a 92-82 win over West Mifflin.
18. Dionte Neal, jr., Reidsville (North Carolina) basketball
Neal had 31 points, 10 assists, six steals and five rebounds as Reidsville downed T.W. Andrews, 95-55.
19. Landen Northrop, jr., Richland (Washington) basketball
Northrop exploded for 54 points — a new Richland single-game record — in a 94-60 rout of Central Valley. He scored 43 points in the first half and finished 11 of 14 from 3-point land.
20. Julian Pattison, sr., Frankfort (West Virginia) football
Pattison ran for 178 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries as Frankfort defeated Roane County, 49-14, for the Class AA title.
21. Damion Porter Jr., sr., Romeoville (Illinois) basketball
Porter Jr. netted 39 points in a 69-66 win over Joliet West.
22. Ashton Rees, sr., Carmel (California) football
Rees piled up 208 yards rushing and five touchdowns as Carmel finished off a perfect 15-0 season with a 48-7 victory over El Capitan in the Division 5-AA title game.
23. Gene Roebuck III, so., La Mirada (California) basketball
Roebuck III scored 36 points in a 76-69 win over Rancho Cucamonga.
24. Carson Schuette, sr., Shiner (Texas) football
Schuette had 20 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 94 yards in Shiner’s 41-33 victory over Bremond.
25. Jamar Searcy, sr., Pittsburg (California) football
Searcy piled up 290 total yards and four touchdowns as Pittsburg dropped a heartbreaker to Lincoln-San Diego, 28-26, in the Division I-AA title game. Searcy is a Washington State signee.
26. LJ Smith, so., Lincolnton (North Carolina) basketball
Smith had 40 points in an 87-65 win over Shelby.
27. Titus Spencer, jr., Holland Christian (Michigan) basketball
Spencer erupted for 40 points in an 88-80 victory over West Ottawa.
28. Leon Strawder, jr., Miami Northwestern (Florida) football
Strawder passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 shutout of Raines that clinched the Class 3A state title.
29. Quintez Whittle Jr., sr., Ansonia (Connecticut) football
Whittle Jr. ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns as Ansonia defeated Bloomfield, 58-12, for the Class S championship.
30. Cutter Woods, sr., Westside (South Carolina) football
Woods, a South Carolina signee, threw for 411 yards and six touchdowns as Westside fell to South Florence in the Class 4A state championship game, 42-41.
