Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 23-29. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Jan. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor's Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Alijah Arenas, jr., Chatsworth (California) basketball
Arenas tallied 56 points — a new Tarkanian Classic single-game record — in a 93-87 overtime loss to Prescott (Arizona).
2. Cam Blankenberg, jr., Wayne (New York) basketball
Blankenberg exploded for 41 points as Wayne defeated Hamburg, 65-48.
3. Rowan Carmichael, sr., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) basketball
Carmichael led the way with 30 points in a 72-42 win over Woodland Hills.
4. Christian Fernandez, sr., San Clemente (California) basketball
Fernandez netted 48 points — a new San Clemente single-game record — in a 108-48 rout of Costa Mesa.
5. Jake Hall, sr., Carlsbad (California) basketball
Hall, a UC San Diego signee, erupted for 41 points as Carlsbad outlasted Georgetown Prep (Maryland) in triple overtime, 105-99.
6. Johnny Jackson, sr., Ridgewood (New Jersey) basketball
Jackson scored 34 points in a 71-63 overtime victory over Glen Rock. The senior, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma, recently surpassed the 2,000 career points mark.
7. Jake Karp, sr., Egg Harbor (New Jersey) basketball
Karp finished with 22 points and 13 assists as Egg Harbor took down Clearview, 86-74.
8. Eric Kubel, sr., Canyon (California) basketball
Kubel buried a school-record nine 3-pointers en route to 38 points in a 109-41 win over Duarte.
9. Brady Lam, sr., William Monroe (Virginia) basketball
Lam couldn’t be stopped in a 73-63 victory over Monticello, putting up 49 points and 19 rebounds.
10. Devin Moody, sr., Manual Arts (California) basketball
Moody had 37 points as Manual Arts edged Cathedral, 68-66.
11. Khamai Orange, sr., Delco Christian (Pennsylvania) basketball
Orange netted 28 points — including the 1,000th of his Delco Christian career, in a 67-65 win over Nazareth Area.
12. Blaine Raber, sr., Garaway (Ohio) basketball
Raber scored a school-record 47 points in an 81-63 victory over Minerva.
13. Dietrich Richardson, sr., Manual (Illinois) basketball
Richardson, a Bradley signee, dominated with 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 76-74 overtime win over Plainfield North.
14. Diego Rodriguez, sr., Legacy (Texas) basketball
Rodriguez scored 30 of his 41 points after halftime as Legacy fought back to defeat Eastlake, 61-55.
15. Korde Roseman, sr., Brainerd (Minnesota) basketball
Roseman went 12 of 15 from the field en route to 32 points in an 86-61 win over Fridley.
16. LJ Smith, so., Lincolnton (North Carolina) basketball
Smith had 31 points in a 77-48 victory over Stuart Cramer.
17. Uriah Tenette, sr., Prescott (Arizona) basketball
In the wild game against Chatsworth, Tenette scored 54 points. Tenette is also a UC San Diego signee.
18. Ceonta Wilmore, sr., Williamsport (Maryland) basketball
Wilmore did all he could in a 46-44 loss to Fort Hill, recording 22 points and 18 rebounds.
