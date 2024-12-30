High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Dec. 23-29?

Bob Lundeberg

Prescott guard Uriah Tenette.
Prescott guard Uriah Tenette. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 23-29. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Jan. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates

1. Alijah Arenas, jr., Chatsworth (California) basketball

Arenas tallied 56 points — a new Tarkanian Classic single-game record — in a 93-87 overtime loss to Prescott (Arizona). 

2. Cam Blankenberg, jr., Wayne (New York) basketball

Blankenberg exploded for 41 points as Wayne defeated Hamburg, 65-48. 

3. Rowan Carmichael, sr., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) basketball

Carmichael led the way with 30 points in a 72-42 win over Woodland Hills. 

4. Christian Fernandez, sr., San Clemente (California) basketball

Fernandez netted 48 points — a new San Clemente single-game record — in a 108-48 rout of Costa Mesa. 

5. Jake Hall, sr., Carlsbad (California) basketball

Hall, a UC San Diego signee, erupted for 41 points as Carlsbad outlasted Georgetown Prep (Maryland) in triple overtime, 105-99. 

6. Johnny Jackson, sr., Ridgewood (New Jersey) basketball

Jackson scored 34 points in a 71-63 overtime victory over Glen Rock. The senior, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma, recently surpassed the 2,000 career points mark. 

7. Jake Karp, sr., Egg Harbor (New Jersey) basketball

Karp finished with 22 points and 13 assists as Egg Harbor took down Clearview, 86-74. 

8. Eric Kubel, sr., Canyon (California) basketball

Kubel buried a school-record nine 3-pointers en route to 38 points in a 109-41 win over Duarte. 

9. Brady Lam, sr., William Monroe (Virginia) basketball

Lam couldn’t be stopped in a 73-63 victory over Monticello, putting up 49 points and 19 rebounds. 

10. Devin Moody, sr., Manual Arts (California) basketball

Moody had 37 points as Manual Arts edged Cathedral, 68-66. 

11. Khamai Orange, sr., Delco Christian (Pennsylvania) basketball

Orange netted 28 points — including the 1,000th of his Delco Christian career, in a 67-65 win over Nazareth Area. 

12. Blaine Raber, sr., Garaway (Ohio) basketball

Raber scored a school-record 47 points in an 81-63 victory over Minerva.

13. Dietrich Richardson, sr., Manual (Illinois) basketball

Richardson, a Bradley signee, dominated with 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 76-74 overtime win over Plainfield North. 

14. Diego Rodriguez, sr., Legacy (Texas) basketball

Rodriguez scored 30 of his 41 points after halftime as Legacy fought back to defeat Eastlake, 61-55. 

15. Korde Roseman, sr., Brainerd (Minnesota) basketball

Roseman went 12 of 15 from the field en route to 32 points in an 86-61 win over Fridley. 

16. LJ Smith, so., Lincolnton (North Carolina) basketball

Smith had 31 points in a 77-48 victory over Stuart Cramer. 

17. Uriah Tenette, sr., Prescott (Arizona) basketball

In the wild game against Chatsworth, Tenette scored 54 points. Tenette is also a UC San Diego signee. 

18. Ceonta Wilmore, sr., Williamsport (Maryland) basketball

Wilmore did all he could in a 46-44 loss to Fort Hill, recording 22 points and 18 rebounds. 

— 

Published
