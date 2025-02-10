Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/10/2025)
1. Akbar Allah, sr., Putnam (Massachusetts) basketball
Allah scored 38 points in an 85-79 win over Northampton.
2. Tajh Ariza, jr., Westchester Senior (California) basketball
Ariza put up 41 points and 13 rebounds in a 75-67 victory over Fairfax.
3. Tanner Braketa, sr., Ralston Valley (Colorado) basketball
Braketa, a Northern Colorado signee, surpassed the 1,500 career points mark in an 80-57 win over Chatfield. Braketa netted 30 points in three quarters.
4. Parker Cook, sr., Huntley Project (Montana) basketball
Cook had 44 points as Huntley Project took down Baker, 81-68.
5. Jekel Cotton, sr., Lima Senior (Ohio) basketball
Cotton, a Detroit Mercy signee, buried 10 3-pointers and finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in an 81-56 victory over Dayton Dunbar.
6. Christian Cummings, sr., Rockford Christian (Illinois) basketball
Cummings erupted for 37 points in an 83-57 win over Rock Falls.
7. Isaiah Green, sr., Hillside (New Jersey) basketball
Green tallied 33 points and seven rebounds as Hillside held off Winslow, 64-61.
8. Nate Gregory, sr., Chartiers-Houston (Pennsylvania) basketball
Gregory netted 34 points — a new career-high — in a 79-18 victory over Mapletown.
9. Gavin Hall, sr., Western Christian (Oregon) basketball
Hall set the Class 2A single-game scoring record with 69 points in a 124-50 win over Chemawa. Hall’s 14 made 3-pointers were an all-classification Oregon record.
10. Cole Hammack, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon) basketball
Hammack scored 49 points — including the game-winning half-court shot — as Wilsonville downed Centennial in overtime, 87-86.
11. Ethan Harrison, jr., Livingston Christian (Michigan) basketball
Harrison made seven 3-pointers en route to a 50-point night against Bloomfield Christian. Livingston Christian cruised to a 105-67 victory.
12. Roman Koenemund, jr., Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania) basketball
Koenemund tallied 35 points as Canon-McMillan edged Connellsville, 61-59.
13. Brady Mayo, sr., Beaver (Pennsylvania) basketball
Mayor put up a career-high 45 points in a 76-75 overtime victory over Avonworth.
14. Braylon Mullins, sr., Greenfield-Central (Indiana) basketball
Mullins, a UConn signee, scored a season-high 44 points as Greenfield-Central blew by Greenwood, 70-49.
15. Diego Rodriguez, sr., Legacy (Texas) basketball
Rodriguez had 35 points in a 65-61 win over San Angelo Central.
16. Aidan Sallie, sr., Big Spring (Pennsylvania) basketball
Sallie netted 39 points — a new Big Spring single-game program record — in a 57-54 victory over Shippensburg.
17. Seth Struharik, sr., Columbiana (Ohio) basketball
Struharik scored 37 points as Columbiana defeated Lowellville, 76-64.
18. Jaishawn Woods, jr., South Point (North Carolina) basketball
Woods had 39 points, five steals and three assists in a 96-61 rout of Stuart Cramer.
19. Tounde Yessoufou, sr., St. Joseph (California) basketball
Yessoufou had 30 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in an 81-63 win over Mission College Prep. Earlier this month, Yessoufou became the leading scorer in California high school history with more than 3,400 career points and counting.
