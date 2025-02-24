Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 17-23. Voting closes on Monday, March 3 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Kenyon Aguino, sr., Volcano Vista (New Mexico) basketball
Aguino netted 37 points — including the 2,000th of his prep career — in a 97-65 win over Cleveland. Aguino is a Montana signee.
2. Amari Allen, sr., Ashwaubenon (Wisconsin) basketball
Allen, an Alabama signee, erupted for 44 points in a 67-60 victory over Notre Dame.
3. RJ Barhoum, so., Clackamas (Oregon) basketball
Barhoum hit 10 3-pointers en route to 40 points as Clackamas raced by Gresham, 102-82. The sophomore also had seven assists.
4. Semetri Carr, sr., Redwood (California) basketball
Carr, a Cal signee, finished with 41 points as Redwood fought back to defeat Acalanes, 62-52. Carr had 21 points in the fourth quarter.
5. JaZir Dickerson, so., Colonel Richardson (Maryland) basketball
Dickerson led the way with 38 points in an 82-52 trouncing of North Caroline.
6. Parker Falcon, sr., Legacy (North Dakota) basketball
Falcon went 12 of 14 from 3-point range and finished with 40 points in an 87-59 win over Williston.
7. Judah Gibson, sr., Sequoyah (Oklahoma) basketball
Gibson tallied 47 points and six rebounds as Sequoyah trounced Kansas, 94-44.
8. Zubayr Griffin, sr., Binghamton (New York) basketball
Griffin had 36 points in a 91-49 victory over Corning-Painted Post.
9. Justin Hanson, sr., Morris Knolls (New Jersey) basketball
Hanson put up 41 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 78-50 win over Morristown.
10. Brant Heppner, sr., Lynden (Washington) basketball
Heppner scored 32 points as Lynden blew by Archbishop Murphy, 73-40.
11. Andrew Imhoff, sr., Trinity Lutheran (Oregon) basketball
Imhoff dominated with 33 points, 22 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in an 87-49 win over Bonanza.
12. Jaden Johnson, so., Dorman (South Carolina) basketball
Johnson had 33 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists as Dorman took down JL Mann, 79-73.
13. Rey Johnston, sr., Loyola Sacred Heart (Montana) basketball
Johnston led the way with 40 points in a 91-51 victory over Florence-Carlton.
14. Riccardo Marzetti, sr., St. Croix Lutheran (Minnesota) basketball
Marzetti tallied 41 points — a new single-game school record — 10 points, four assists and four steals in a 96-51 victory over St. Croix Prep.
15. Quinn Pelletier, Madawaska (Maine) basketball
Pelletier, an eighth-grader, scored 43 points as Madawaska fell to Mattanawcook Academy, 81-71.
16. Mike Reece, jr., Lebanon (Virginia) basketball
Reece had a career-high 39 points in a 67-59 win over Marion. The junior also recorded 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
17. Luke Sims, sr., St. Mary (Kentucky) basketball
Sims surpassed the 2,000 career points mark as St. Mary took down Lyon County, 75-64. The senior finished the game with 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.
18. Chase Smucker, sr., Lampeter-Strasburg (Pennsylvania) basketball
Smucker broke the Lampeter-Strasburg single-game record with 50 points in an 84-33 win over Northern York.
19. Keegan VanKauwenberg, sr., Kaukauna (Wisconsin) basketball
VanKauwenberg exploded for a single-game school record 56 points as Kaukauna routed Kimberly, 98-79. The Wisconsin–Green Bay signee also had six rebounds and six assists.
20. Matthew Witkow, sr., Calabasas (California) baseball
In victories over Santa Paula and Valencia, Witkow went a combined 6 for 6 with two home runs. Witkow is committed to Harvard.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports