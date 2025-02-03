Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Voting closes on Monday, Monday, Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. BJ Brown, jr., Sumter (South Carolina) basketball
Brown dominated with 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Sumter held off Lugoff-Elgin, 78-76.
2. Romello Bruhn, jr., Woodland Christian (California) basketball
Bruhn recorded 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 92-54 victory over Vacaville Christian.
3. Jaxton Caffrey, sr., La Salle (Washington) basketball
Caffrey netted a single-game school-record 45 points in an 85-55 win over Kittitas. The previous La Salle record of 44 points belonged to Malachy Caffrey, Jaxton’s older brother.
4. Chris Davis Jr., sr., Sun Prairie East (Wisconsin) basketball
Davis Jr., an Arkansas State signee, put up 41 points as Sun Prairie East survived a shootout with Beloit Memorial, 102-94.
5. Kane Dukes, sr., Wawasee (Indiana) basketball
Dukes led the way with 32 points in a 60-57 victory over Bethany Christian. Freshman Jack Shoemaker hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds for Wawasee.
6. Nicholas Farr, jr., Cousino (Michigan) basketball
Farr had 39 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals as Cousino knocked off L’Anse Creuse, 76-65.
7. Brayden Fisher, sr., Carrick (Pennsylvania) basketball
Fisher scored 37 points in a 74-60 win over Brashear.
8. Syre Gillespie, so., Capital Prep (Connecticut) basketball
Gillespie shined in a 64-54 loss to Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and five blocks.
9. Aiden Groce, so., Martin (Texas) basketball
Groce had 32 points as Martin survived a tough battle with Bowie, 52-49.
10. Denzell Guillén, sr., Lynn English (Massachusetts) basketball
Guillén scored a career-high 43 points in a 76-47 win over Malden. The senior also had 10 rebounds and five assists.
11. Ahmad Hudson, so., Ruston (Louisiana) basketball
Hudson piled up 26 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks as Ruston blew by Gibsland-Coleman, 66-48.
12. Caleb Jett, sr., McHenry (Illinois) basketball
Jett scored 30 points in a 75-41 rout of Crystal Lake Central.
13. Robert Mahoney, sr., Meadville (Pennsylvania) hockey
Mahoney notched five goals and two assists in a 12-0 shutout of Kiski Area.
14. Jacob Majok, jr., Crean Lutheran (California) basketball
Majok converted a game-winning three-point play with 35 seconds remaining that lifted Crean Lutheran to a 49-48 win over Foothill. The junior finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.
15. Ryan McDonald, jr., Walpole (Massachusetts) basketball
McDonald exploded for 46 points as Walpole defeated Weymouth, 76-65.
16. Khamai Orange, sr., Delaware County Christian (Pennsylvania) basketball
Orange put up 39 points — a new career-high — in a 72-62 victory over The Christian Academy.
17. Elijah Parker, sr., Holy Cross (Connecticut) basketball
Needing 44 points to hit 2,000 for his prep career, Parker scored 47 in an 86-78 win over Naugatuck. The Central Connecticut State signee is the 28th boy in state history to reach 2,000 points.
18. Shamarius Peterkin, sr., Mount Tabor (North Carolina) basketball
Peterkin erupted for 44 points — a new career-high — five rebounds and four assists in a 69-48 victory over Central Piedmont. Peterkin, who made eight 3-pointers against Central Piedmont, will play football and basketball for Virginia Tech.
19. Kellen Pickett, sr., Blackhawk Christian (Indiana) basketball
Pickett, a Wright State signee, had 30 points in a 64-44 rout of Bishop Dwenger.
20. Tayvion Tangiora, sr., Swansboro (North Carolina) basketball
Tangiora recorded a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds in a 71-31 win over Richlands.
21. Camden Thompson, sr., Whitehall (Michigan) basketball
Thompson, a Western Michigan signee for football and basketball, had 35 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as Whitehall downed Mona Shores in double overtime, 83-79. It was Thompson’s 30th consecutive double-double.
22. Asher Williams, sr., Bonners Ferry (Idaho) basketball
Williams tallied 33 points in a 71-55 win over Lakeland. Last week, the Montana Tech signee broke the single-game Bonners Ferry record with a 50-point explosion against Timberlake.
