Scenic City Rolls Out Red Carpet For High School Basketball Blue Bloods
The Scenic City welcomes some of the finest high school basketball talent in the country this weekend as the 11th annual Dr Pepper Classic takes center stage at the Sports and Activities Center on the campus of McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Dr. Pepper Classic. A Chattanooga Basketball Tradition
The Dr Pepper Classic, which began in 1990 as a holiday tournament for mid-major college programs, has evolved into one of the premier high school basketball showcases in the nation. Billed as one of the Southeast’s top prep basketball events, the Classic has hosted a bevy of former and current NBA stars, including reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. As impressive as the lineup has been over the last decade, the 2026 edition boasts a collection of elite programs and star-studded lineups that rivals — if not surpasses — the best the Classic has offered since it began in 2015.
Put simply, it doesn’t get any better than this. This weekend, Chattanooga — known for its scenic views and rich history — is the epicenter of the high school basketball universe. Below we take a look at some of the top programs participating in this years Dr. Pepper Classic. Teams are listed according to their ranking in the latest High School on SI top 25 national rankings.
The Best Of the Best
No. 2. Spire Academy (Geneva, Ohio)
Spire Academy is a premier basketball program with high-level talent at every position. The 2025-26 squad is stacked with major college prospects throughout the roster. Spire currently sits at No. 2 in SI’s latest Top 25 poll.
The team is led by smooth-shooting 6-foot-8 small forward Alex Costanza, a Georgetown commit. He’s joined by the nation's top-rated point guard King Gibson, who transferred from Montverde. Also key to the roster is 6-foot-6 Tarris Bouie, an Alabama commit.
Oh, and orchestrating it all from the coach’s box is none other than legendary prep coach Kevin Boyle, now in his first season at Spire after a 14-year run at Montverde. In the world of prep basketball coaching, Boyle has few peers.
No. 14. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
A basketball factory known for churning out elite NBA talent, Montverde is the gold standard of high school basketball in the United States. The school boasts an impressive list of alumni, including three No. 1 overall picks: Cooper Flagg (2024), Cade Cunningham (2020) and Ben Simmons (2015). The 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid also spent time at Montverde before transferring later in his prep career.
Montverde is ranked No. 14 in our latest national rankings. Led by senior guard Dhani Miller, the Eagles arrive in Chattanooga riding high after winning their own tournament, the MAIT, last weekend.
No. 17. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana)
La Lumiere, a private Catholic school in the Midwest, enters the Classic ranked No. 17 in SI’s national Top 25 poll. The program has become a nationally recognized force in the ultra-competitive prep basketball scene.
La Lumiere brings both star power and international flair in 2026. Six-foot-9 forward Rivers Knight and 6-foot-6 guard Jacob Webber have both committed to play for Purdue beginning in 2027. Seven-footer, 270-pound center Gan Solongo, a dominant force in the low post, has committed to Notre Dame.
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia)
While the Warriors currently sit outside the national Top 25, tradition-rich Oak Hill Academy is arguably the most legendary program at this year’s Classic. A nine-time national champion, Oak Hill’s tradition is unmatched. Notable alumni include Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony. The Warriors are currently ranked No. 3 in our Virginia state rankings.
Schedule of Events and Games
Friday, February 6
Oracle Wealth Management Dunk Contest, 11:15 am
Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. St. James Academy (VA), 5:00 pm
McCallie vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), 7:00 pm
Montverde (Fla.) vs. Spire Academy (Ohio), 9:00 pm
Saturday, February 7
GPS vs. Boyd Buchanan, 12:00 pm
La Lumiere vs. Oak Hill Academy, 2:00 pm
Montverde vs. Boyd Buchanan, 4:00 pm
Weigel's Three-point contest, 6:00 pm
Spire Academy vs. St. James Academy, 6:30 pm
McCallie vs. Tyner, 8:30 pm