Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/10/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 3-9. Voting closes on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Gavin Aguilar, sr., West Albany (Oregon) basketball
Aguilar exploded for 41 points as West Albany took down Churchill, 80-64. The senior also had six rebounds and five assists.
2. Cooper Allen, sr., Moriah (New York) basketball
Allen hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in a 76-62 victory over Bolton.
3. JJ Andrews, jr., Little Rock Christian (Arkansas) basketball
Andrews did all he could in a 95-82 Class 5A state tournament loss to Benton, putting up 41 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
4. Jalen Atkins, sr., Barlow (Oregon) basketball
Atkins led the way with 43 points in a 77-66 win over Clackamas.
5. Dean Barkman, jr., Royal (California) baseball
Barkman, a UC Santa Barbara commit, threw a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk in a 24-0 victory over Channel Islands.
6. Tyson Charley, jr., Lakeside (Idaho) basketball
Charley nearly recorded a triple-double in a 75-59 Class 2A state tournament win over Riverstone, tallying 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
7. Bryce Cofield, sr., Sierra Canyon (California) basketball
Cofield scored 29 points as Sierra Canyon held off JSerra in double-overtime, 68-64.
8. Carter Craven, so., Winner (South Dakota) basketball
Craven put up 37 points and nine rebounds in a 72-55 victory over Mahpiya Luta.
9. Jalen Davis, so., Bremerton (Washington) basketball
Davis had 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as Bremerton routed Prosser for the Class 2A championship, 74-53.
10. Luke Ellspermann, sr., Memorial (Indiana) basketball
Ellspermann scored a season-high 36 points in a 73-55 rout of Mt. Vernon.
11. Diego Enriquez, sr., Saddleback (California) baseball
Enriquez fanned 14 in a seven-inning no-hitter as Saddleback shut out Morningside, 17-0.
12. Nathan Fife, sr., Sanderson (North Carolina) basketball
Fife had 42 points in a 78-75 win over Garner.
13. Braylon Gaines, so., Nelson (Oregon) basketball
Gaines netted 38 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — in a 77-70 victory over Lake Oswego.
14. Beckham King, sr., Seattle Prep (Washington) basketball
King tallied 31 points and 13 rebounds as Seattle Prep took fourth at the Class 3A state tournament with a 64-58 win over Bellarmine Prep.
15. Zach Kinziger, sr., De Pere (Wisconsin) basketball
Kinziger, a Wisconsin signee, scored 31 points in a 73-60 victory over Arrowhead.
16. Reggie Larsen, sr., Preston (Idaho) basketball
Larsen put up 39 points — a new career-high — as Preston trounced Bonneville in the Class 5A state semifinals, 74-55. Preston went on to defeat Hillcrest for the 5A title.
17. Ian Miletic, sr., Rolling Meadows (Illinois) basketball
Miletic, a Marquette signee, netted 37 points in a 54-53 overtime win over Stevenson.
18. Miles Nelen, jr., Cooperstown (New York) basketball
Nelen had 35 points, five rebounds and three blocks as Cooperstown defeated rival Waterville, 76-67, for the Section III Class C title.
19. Ian VanWagner, so., Potsdam (New York) basketball
VanWagner put up 42 points as Potsdam downed Malone in triple-overtime, 76-66, for the Section 10 title.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports