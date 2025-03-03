Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/3/2025)
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. LeBron Benning, jr., North Point (Missouri) basketball
Benning tallied 40 points — including the game-winning basket — seven rebounds and seven steals in a 61-58 victory over Fort Zumwalt West.
2. Daniel Best, jr., Long Reach (Maryland) basketball
Best scored 33 points in a 69-67 win over River Hill.
3. Owen Boudria, sr., Westport (Massachusetts) basketball
Boudria netted 41 points in a 74-72 overtime victory over Avon. He became Westport’s all-time leading scorer during the game.
4. Romello Bruhn, jr., Woodland Christian (California) basketball
Bruhn put together a monster performance with 49 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Woodland Christian took down Argonaut, 87-63, for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship.
5. Brayden Burries, sr., Roosevelt (California) basketball
Burries had 33 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 58-51 victory over St. John Bosco.
6. Patrick Curtin, sr., Glenelg Country (Maryland) basketball
Curtin, a Bucknell signee, scored 33 points as Glenelg Country blew by Severn, 64-38.
7. Drew Daoust, sr., Southern Door (Wisconsin) basketball
Daoust surpassed the 3,000 career points mark in a 69-54 win over Oconto. The senior finished the game with 34 points. He is the second Wisconsin boys basketball play to reach the 3,000 points mark, joining Anthony Pieper of Wausaukee.
8. Aiden Derkack, jr., Colonia (New Jersey) basketball
Derkack recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in an 88-48 victory over Cliffside Park. Derkack is Colonia’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer with 1,682 points and counting.
9. Jack Ford, sr., Lebanon (Oregon) basketball
Ford made a single-game school-record 10 3-pointers en route to a 44-point explosion as Lebanon routed Central, 72-41.
10. Trey Keating, jr., Nativity BVM (Pennsylvania) basketball
Keating scored a career-high 42 points in a 49-43 win over Ferndale.
11. Chase Konieczny, sr., Saint Joseph (Indiana) basketball
Konieczny poured in 43 points — including the 2,000th of his Saint Joseph career — in a 90-59 victory over Mishawaka. Konieczny became the second boy in Saint Joseph County history to surpass 2,000 career points.
12. Bryce Krenek, jr., Katy Taylor (Texas) baseball
Krenek, a Texas commit, struck out 18 of the 21 batters he faced while throwing a perfect game against Mayde Creek. Katy Taylor won the game 8-0.
13. Quinn Kwasniak, sr., Cornerstone Christian (Ohio) basketball
Kwasniak became the all-time leading scorer in Ohio boys basketball history during an 84-44 victory over Western Reserve. Kwasniak netted 53 points in the game, giving him 3,210 and counting for his career. Jon Diebler, who went on to star at Ohio State, held the previous record at 3,208 points ahead of NBA players Luke Kennard (2,977) and LeBron James (2,646 points).
14. Gavin Lowe, jr., Olympus (Utah) basketball
Lowe led the way with 35 points as Olympus blew by Highland for the Class 5A state title, 69-40.
15. Davis Mann, sr., Falmouth (Maine) basketball
Mann dominated with 43 points as Falmouth outlasted Messalonskee in overtime for the Class A state title, 70-60.
16. Jordan Page, so., Broughton (North Carolina) basketball
Page did all he could in an 81-77 double-overtime loss to Cardinal Gibbons, scoring 43 points with seven rebounds and three assists.
17. Madden Smiley, jr., Windsor (Colorado) basketball
Smiley netted 38 points — including the 1,000th of his prep career — as Windsor downed Poudre, 56-38. The 38 points were a single-game career-high for the junior.
18. Chase Thompson, sr., Alexandria (Minnesota) basketball
Thompson, a Clemson signee, set the Alexandria single-game scoring record with 50 points in a 115-52 win over Detroit Lakes.
19. Jahrel Vigo, sr., Allentown Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Vigo put up 38 points in a 68-57 victory over Northwestern Lehigh that secured the Class 4A District 11 title.
20. Quentin Young, sr., Oaks Christian (California) baseball
Young, an LSU signee, hit two home runs and had six RBIs in a 9-2 victory over Moorpark.
