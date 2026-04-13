Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/13/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 6-12. Voting closes on Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Jacob Diaz of Sparta (New Jersey) baseball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Diaz whirled a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts—including the 100th of his prep career—in a 6-1 win over Livingston. The senior also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Kayden Borden, jr., Murrieta Valley (California) track

Borden took first place in the long jump in a dual meet with Chaparral with a top mark of 24 feet, 11.5 inches, the fourth-best jump in the nation this year. The junior also placed second in the long jump at the Arcadia Invitational at 24-2.5.

2. Ambrose Brainard, sr., Eagle (Idaho) track

Brainard became the ninth boy nationally to clear 7 feet in the high jump this season with a 7-foot clearance at the Boise Relays.

3. Tyler Bunnell, sr., Robbinsville (New Jersey) baseball

Bunnell, a Pittsburgh commit, whirled a 13-strikeout no-hitter and drove in the game’s lone run at the plate in a 1-0 victory over Notre Dame.

4. Joshua Cooper, jr., Willow Spring (North Carolina) track

Cooper won the 800 meters at the Wavelight All American Track Classic with a time of 1 minute, 49 seconds, the top time in the country this spring.

5. Dylan Cross, sr., Blue Valley Southwest (Kansas) track

Cross set a new personal record in the pole vault with a clearance of 17-0.75 at the K-State Relays. The senior’s mark ranks No. 5 in the nation this season.

6. Ryan Horrell Jr., jr., Jordan-Elbridge (New York) baseball

Horrell Jr. threw a six-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts in a 21-0 shutout of Sherburne-Earlville.

7. Darnell Jackson Jr., jr., Conroe Grand Oaks (Texas) track

Jackson Jr. set a new personal record in the 100 with a winning time of 10.08 seconds at the 6A District 13 championships, the sixth-best time nationally this season. Jackson Jr. also earned gold medals in the 200 (21.34) and the 4X100 relay (40.24).

8. Case Jacobson, sr., Saint Francis Mountain View (California) track

Jacobson broke his own school record in the shot put at the Arcadia Invitational with a top throw of 65-3.5. Jacobson’s mark ranks fifth nationally this year.

9. Branden Macdougall, sr., Ansonia (Connecticut) baseball

Macdougall fired a 12-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-0 shutout of Torrington. Earlier in the week, the senior picked up a four-out save in a 6-2 win over Holy Cross.

10. Matthew Miller, sr., Port Angeles (Washington) soccer

Miller netted all four of his team’s goals in a 4-0 shutout of Sequim.

11. Tyler Ritter, sr., Roseville (California) baseball

Ritter, a UC Davis commit, struck out 17 with one walk and didn’t allow a hit in a 4-0 shutout of Del Campo.

12. Josh Suba, so., Maplewood (Ohio) baseball

Suba tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts as Maplewood blanked Heartland Christian, 2-0. The sophomore also had an RBI and a run scored at the plate.

13. Hudson Sveadas, sr., Signal Mountain (Tennessee) track

Sveadas won the shot put (66-5) and discus (187-9) competitions at the Mountain Brook Invitational. The senior’s shot put mark ranks No. 3 in the country this spring.

14. Colton Temple, jr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) baseball

Temple belted three homers, including a walk-off two-run shot in a 15-13 victory over Keystone Oaks.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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