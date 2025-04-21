Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 14-20. Voting closes on Monday, April 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Ike Ackerman, sr., Omaha Central (Nebraska) track
Ackerman, an Ohio football signee, broke the Nebraska Class A record in the shot put with a top throw of 65 feet, 4 inches at the Omaha Central Jo Dusatko Invitational. The mark ranks fifth in the country this year. Ackerman also won the discus at 192-9.
2. Blake Bowman, jr., Prattville Christian Academy (Alabama) baseball
Bowman threw a perfect game with 15 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Childersburg. The right-hander had an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) during the dominant performance.
3. Elijah Ferguson, sr., Mayde Creek (Texas) track
Ferguson placed first in the 400 meters at the 6A Region III meet with a time of 45.46 seconds, the third-fastest time in the country this season. Ferguson is a Texas Tech signee.
4. Tyler Hedrick, jr., Broadway (Virginia) baseball
In his first varsity start, Hedrick threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 15-0 shutout of Harrisonburg.
5. Mason Holloway, sr., Horseheads (New York) baseball
Holloway struck out 16 of the 21 batters he faced en route to a perfect game against Chesterfield. Horseheads earned a 9-0 victory.
6. William King IV, sr., Dickinson (Texas) track
King IV ran the fastest 300 hurdles time nationally this season at the 6A Region III meet with a time of 36.15 seconds.
7. Brayden Loyd, sr., Seymour (Texas) baseball
Loyd struck out 21 batters in a 14-2 win over Olney. The senior allowed just one earned run on five hits with no walks while also going 2 for 2 at the plate.
8. Joseph Moreno, sr., South Hills (California) baseball
Moreno threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Los Altos.
9. Dylan Parente, sr., Rock Creek (Indiana) baseball
Parente fired the first no-hitter in program history in an 11-0, five-inning shutout of Cannelton. The senior struck out 11 and also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
10. James Rabuse, jr., Wahconah (Massachusetts) baseball
Rabuse, a Northeastern commit, fanned 19 while going 2 for 4 with a homer at the plate in a 9-0 shutout of Greylock.
11. Gavin Robinson, jr., American Fork (Utah) baseball
Robinson blasted two homers in an 11-2 victory over Lehi.
12. CJ Sanna, jr., Olentangy (Ohio) track
Sanna surpassed the 200-foot mark in the discus for the first time in his prep career at the Joe Lenge Dublin Classic. The Ohio State football commit won the discus (204-8) and shot put (54-11) competitions. His discus mark ranks sixth in the country this spring.
13. Seamus Scott, sr., Lowell Catholic (Massachusetts) baseball
Scott fanned 12 and didn’t surrender a hit in a 5-0 victory over Dracut.
14. Logan Steenburgen, jr., El Dorado (California) baseball
Steenburgen whirled a two-hitter with seven strikeouts as El Dorado blanked Crean Lutheran, 3-0.
15. Brayden Williams, sr., Duncanville (Texas) track
Williams, a Georgia signee, ran a sizzling wind-aided 100 time of 9.82 seconds at the 6A Region II meet. It’s the top all-conditions time in the nation this season.
16. Gavin Willeck, so., South Ridge (Minnesota) baseball
Willeck had six RBIs and threw a complete game on the mound in a 14-4 win over Cloquet.
17. Hunter Wilson, jr., Edmonson County (Kentucky) baseball
Wilson fired a three-hitter with 18 strikeouts while scoring two runs in a 3-1 victory over Butler County.
—
