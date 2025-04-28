Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/28/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 21-27. Voting closes on Monday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jhon Abreu, sr., Wellington (Florida) baseball
Abreu, a Florida Gulf Coast signee, went 3 for 4 at the plate and fired a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Park Vista.
2. Kenyon Andrews, jr., Hazen (Washington) track
Andrews broke the Washington 300 meter hurdles record with a winning time of 36.24 seconds in a dual meet with Bellevue. The time ranks second nationally this spring.
3. Sawyer Brinkman, sr., Golden (Colorado) baseball
Brinkman threw a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Standley Lake.
4. Landen Doll, sr., Jackson (Ohio) baseball
Doll, a Marshall signee, struck out 12, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in a 5-0 win over Hoover.
5. Nolan Epperson, sr., Mark Twain (Missouri) baseball
Epperson worked 5 2/3 no-hit innings with 17 strikeouts as Mark Twain blanked Wellsville-Middletown, 10-0.
6. Maurice Gleaton Jr., sr., Langston Hughes (Georgia) track
Gleaton Jr. became the first sub-10 100 runner in Georgia high school history at the Class 5A Region 5 meet. Gleaton Jr., a Georgia football and track signee, dusted the field with a wind-legal time of 9.98 seconds, the fastest counting time in the country this year.
7. Devin Gonor, sr., El Camino (California) baseball
Gonor fanned 12 in 6 2/3 shutout innings as El Camino downed Taft, 5-0.
8. Brayden Harris, jr., St. Johns Country Day (Florida) baseball
Harris, a Florida State commit, struck out 18 in six two-hit innings in a 10-0 victory over Covenant.
9. Paul Hoekman, sr., Sioux Falls Christian (South Dakota) track
Hoekman set a new personal record in the shot put with a top throw of 66 feet, 5 inches at the Legion Relays. The mark ranks fifth nationally this season.
10. Tayvon Kitchen, sr., Crater (Oregon) track
Kitchen set a new national record in the 3,200 at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays with a winning time of 8:33.82.
11. McKay Madsen, sr., Clovis North (California) track
Madsen moved into 11th place on the California all-time shot put list with a top throw of 68-4 at the Sanger Metric Classic. The BYU football signee also won the discus at 201-6.
12. Chase McGee, sr., Camas (Washington) track
McGee set a new Washington pole vault record with a clearance of 17-5 in a dual meet with Union. The mark ranks third nationally this year.
13. Kingi McNair, sr., Pearl (Mississippi) track
McNair shattered the Mississippi long jump record by six inches with a winning jump of 25-10 at the Class 7A South State meet. It’s the best mark in the country this season. McNair also placed first in the triple jump at 48-3.5.
14. Tyson Seeser, sr., Camanche (Iowa) track
Seeser captured his second straight high jump title at the Drake Relays with a clearance of 7-0. Seeser is the ninth high school boy to clear 7 feet this season.
15. Roberto Topete, sr., Los Osos (California) baseball
Topete went 4 for 4 in a 10-4 victory over Upland.
16. John Woodward, jr., Jefferson-Morgan (Pennsylvania) baseball
Woodward blasted a pair of home runs — both in the third inning — as Jefferson-Morgan cruised by Brownsville, 14-2.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App