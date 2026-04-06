Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/6/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 30-April 5. Voting closes on Sunday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

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Congratulations to Austin Plewe of American Fork (Utah) track for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Plewe, a BYU signee, won the 800 at the UVU Utah County Invitational with a time of 1:49.74, the fastest time nationally this season.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Jackson Ahrens, sr., East Peoria (Illinois) baseball

Ahrens hit for the cycle in consecutive games and nearly did it a third time for East Peoria. The senior, who is batting .731 this season, had a stretch of going 12 for 12 at the plate.

2. Clayton Ballard, jr., Bebee (Arkansas) baseball

Ballard whirled a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Sylvan Hills.

3. Julian Brown, jr., Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) track

Brown cleared 7 feet, 4.25 inches in the high jump at the Beach Run Invitational. He holds the top mark in the country this spring.

4. Jacob Diaz, sr., Sparta (New Jersey) baseball

Diaz whirled a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts—including the 100th of his prep career—in a 6-1 win over Livingston. The senior also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

5. Carson Gaumer, so., West Valley (Washington) baseball

Gaumer threw a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in an 11-0 shutout of East Valley.

6. Natan Ghebreamlak, sr., Edmonds-Woodway (Washington) soccer

Ghebreamlak netted all three of his team’s goals in a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Archbishop Murphy.

7. Caleb Gilbert, sr., Nolensville (Tennessee) baseball

Gilbert threw a six-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 shutout of Franklin.

8. Owen Harris, sr., Providence Christian (Georgia) baseball

Harris struck out nine in four innings of work in a 13-1 victory over Barrow Arts and Sciences to become Providence Christian’s all-time leader in career strikeouts with 229.

9. Andrew Jones, sr., Klein Collins (Texas) track

Collins set a new Texas all-conditions record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 12.97 seconds at the Texas Relays. Jones is committed to Texas A&M.

10. Tyler Kirlik, sr., Boardman (Ohio) baseball

Kirlik struck out eight and didn’t allow a hit in five innings as Boardman blanked Warren John F. Kennedy, 10-0. At the plate, Kirlik had two hits and scored two runs.

11. Braedan Nicholson, jr., Rockland (Massachusetts) baseball

Nicholson threw a five-inning no-hitter and had four RBIs at the plate in a 10-0 shutout of Silver Lake.

12. Preston Sangely, sr., Spanish River (Florida) track

Sangely took first place in the 800 at the Pepsi Florida Relays with a time of 1:49.64, the top time nationally this season.

13. Jacob Torres, sr., Corona Centennial (California) baseball

Torres threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Cypress.

14. CJ Williams, sr., Frisco Heritage (Texas) track

Williams earned gold medals in the shot put (69-2.5) and discus (202-9) at the Texas Relays. The senior’s shot put mark ranks No. 1 in the country this season. In the discus, Williams ranks No. 3.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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