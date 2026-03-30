Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (3/30/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

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Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 23-29. Voting closes on Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Kenyon Andrews, sr., Hazen (Washington) track

Andrews opened his senior season with a winning time of 36.16 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles at the Issaquah Icebreaker Invitational. His time ranks No. 1 in the country this spring.

2. Brock Bailey, jr., Dundy County Stratton (Nebraska) track

Bailey set a new Nebraska Class D state record in the shot put with a winning toss of 63 feet, 4.25 inches at the Southern Valley High School Invitational. The mark ranks No. 6 nationally this season.

3. Bradyn Cupit, sr., West Monroe (Louisiana) baseball

Cupit struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit as West Monroe blanked Pineville, 6-0. The LSU signee recorded his 300th career strikeout in the win.

4. Blaise Desanto, jr., Pope John Paul II (Pennsylvania) baseball

Desanto struck out 13 of the 21 batters he faced en route to a perfect game against Lower Moreland. Desanto was also 2 for 4 at the plate in the 10-0 win.

5. Ryland Gregorich, so., Clark (Nevada) baseball

Gregorich picked up the win on the mound and went 4 for 4 with a home run and a triple as Clark hammered Eldorado, 12-2.

6. Bryson Jacobs, sr., Adrian (Missouri) track

Jacobs took home first place in the javelin at the Butler Bear High School Invitational with a top throw of 210-7, the second-best mark in the country this year.

7. Cade Mason, jr., Saraland (Alabama) baseball

Mason threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 10-0 shutout of Baldwin County. It was the junior’s third no-hitter of the season.

8. Caden Nolan, sr., Richmond (North Carolina) baseball

Nolan struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in five innings as Richmond blanked Pine Forest, 13-0. Later in the week, teammate Devin Haynes also had a five-inning no-hitter against Pine Forest.

9. Trey Parker, sr., Chaska (Minnesota) basketball

Parker did all he could in a 63-55 Class 4A title game loss to Chaska, finishing with 33 points.

10. Chase Pearrow, sr., Waxahachie (Texas) baseball

Pearrow went 4 for 4 with two homers and eight RBIs in a 16-0 victory over Mesquite Horn.

11. Austin Plewe, sr., American Fork (Utah) track

Plewe, a BYU signee, won the 800 at the UVU Utah County Invitational with a time of 1:49.74, the fastest time nationally this season.

12. Noah Rau, sr., Chase County (Nebraska) track

Rau earned gold medals in the discus (199-11) and shot put (51-6) competitions at the Perkins County Invitational. The senior’s discus mark ranks second in the country this spring.

13. Julien Smith, sr., Cathedral (Indiana) basketball

Smith led the way with 21 points as Cathedral captured the Class 3A title with a 71-61 win over New Haven.

14. Cris Tobar, sr., Montesano (Washington) soccer

Tobar netted a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Rochester.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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