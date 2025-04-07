Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/7/2025)

High School

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from March 31-April 6?

Bob Lundeberg

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 31-April 6. Voting closes on Monday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates

1. Tyler Bosse, sr., College Station (Texas) baseball

Bosse fired a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as College Station blanked Huntsville, 8-0.

2. Heath Grant, sr., Willis (Texas) track

Grant secured gold medals in the 400 (46.37 seconds) and 800 (1:51.26) meters at the 6A District 13 Championship. The 400 time ranks seventh in the country this season. 

3. Peter Greenia, sr., West Springfield (Massachusetts) baseball

Greenia struck out 10 and didn’t surrender a hit as West Springfield shut out Chicopee, 10-0.  

4. Win Gurney, sr., La Mirada (California) baseball

Gurney, an Oregon State signee, belted two home runs and finished with seven RBIs in a 17-6 victory over Downey. 

5. AJ Herrera, jr., Banning (California) baseball

Herrera whirled a four-hitter as Banning blanked San Pedro, 1-0. One day later, Herrera went 3 for 4 at the plate in a 7-3 win over Bell.

6. Braden Lofquest, sr., Gretna East (Nebraska) track

Lofquest, a Duke signee, dusted the field in the 1,600 at the Chieftain Invitational with a time of 4:06.80, a new Nebraska state record. The time ranks first nationally this season. 

7. Carson McWhorter, jr., Southeastern (Ohio) baseball

McWhorter fired a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 7-1 victory over North Adams.

8. Jesse Natale, jr., The Woodlands (Texas) track

Natale set a new The Woodlands school record in the 300 hurdles with a winning time of 36.42 — the second-fastest in the country this year — at the 6A District 13 Championship. Natale also earned gold in the 110 hurdles (13.96). 

9. Luke Pokrovsky, sr., Schalick (New Jersey) baseball

Pokrovsky threw a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts in an 11-0 victory over Woodstown. 

10. Tommy Pringle, so., Cuthbertson (North Carolina) track

Pringle set a new personal record in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 0.5 inches at the Union County Championships. Pringle is the fifth boy nationally to clear seven feet this spring. 

11. Simon Rosselli, jr., Mead (Washington) track

Rosselli broke the Washington state record in the discus with a top throw of 211-7 at the Oregon Relays. The mark ranks second nationally this season. 

12. Brody Schumaker, jr., Santa Margarita (California) baseball

Schumaker, a TCU commit, went 4 for 5 with a home run in a 9-4 victory over Mater Dei.

13. JP Shultz, sr., Oakdale (Maryland) baseball

Shultz threw his first career no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Urbana. The left-hander struck out six. 

14. Derrick Taylor, sr., South Point (Ohio) track

Taylor shattered his own South Point school record in the shot put with a throw of 67-6 at the Coal Grove Open Meet. The mark ranks second nationally this year. Taylor also placed first in the discus at 166-2. 

15. Kellen Williams, jr., Jesuit (Oregon) track

Williams won the mile race at the Oregon Relays with a time of 4:09.96, the 10th-fastest time in the country this spring. 

16. Phillip Wright III, sr., Destrehan (Louisiana) track

Wright III earned gold medals in the 100 (10.34) and 200 (20.65) at the Rueff Dutchtown Invitational. The 200 time ranks fourth nationally this season. Both times were personal records for Wright III, an LSU football signee. 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

