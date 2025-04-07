Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/7/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for March 31-April 6. Voting closes on Monday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Tyler Bosse, sr., College Station (Texas) baseball
Bosse fired a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as College Station blanked Huntsville, 8-0.
2. Heath Grant, sr., Willis (Texas) track
Grant secured gold medals in the 400 (46.37 seconds) and 800 (1:51.26) meters at the 6A District 13 Championship. The 400 time ranks seventh in the country this season.
3. Peter Greenia, sr., West Springfield (Massachusetts) baseball
Greenia struck out 10 and didn’t surrender a hit as West Springfield shut out Chicopee, 10-0.
4. Win Gurney, sr., La Mirada (California) baseball
Gurney, an Oregon State signee, belted two home runs and finished with seven RBIs in a 17-6 victory over Downey.
5. AJ Herrera, jr., Banning (California) baseball
Herrera whirled a four-hitter as Banning blanked San Pedro, 1-0. One day later, Herrera went 3 for 4 at the plate in a 7-3 win over Bell.
6. Braden Lofquest, sr., Gretna East (Nebraska) track
Lofquest, a Duke signee, dusted the field in the 1,600 at the Chieftain Invitational with a time of 4:06.80, a new Nebraska state record. The time ranks first nationally this season.
7. Carson McWhorter, jr., Southeastern (Ohio) baseball
McWhorter fired a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 7-1 victory over North Adams.
8. Jesse Natale, jr., The Woodlands (Texas) track
Natale set a new The Woodlands school record in the 300 hurdles with a winning time of 36.42 — the second-fastest in the country this year — at the 6A District 13 Championship. Natale also earned gold in the 110 hurdles (13.96).
9. Luke Pokrovsky, sr., Schalick (New Jersey) baseball
Pokrovsky threw a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts in an 11-0 victory over Woodstown.
10. Tommy Pringle, so., Cuthbertson (North Carolina) track
Pringle set a new personal record in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 0.5 inches at the Union County Championships. Pringle is the fifth boy nationally to clear seven feet this spring.
11. Simon Rosselli, jr., Mead (Washington) track
Rosselli broke the Washington state record in the discus with a top throw of 211-7 at the Oregon Relays. The mark ranks second nationally this season.
12. Brody Schumaker, jr., Santa Margarita (California) baseball
Schumaker, a TCU commit, went 4 for 5 with a home run in a 9-4 victory over Mater Dei.
13. JP Shultz, sr., Oakdale (Maryland) baseball
Shultz threw his first career no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Urbana. The left-hander struck out six.
14. Derrick Taylor, sr., South Point (Ohio) track
Taylor shattered his own South Point school record in the shot put with a throw of 67-6 at the Coal Grove Open Meet. The mark ranks second nationally this year. Taylor also placed first in the discus at 166-2.
15. Kellen Williams, jr., Jesuit (Oregon) track
Williams won the mile race at the Oregon Relays with a time of 4:09.96, the 10th-fastest time in the country this spring.
16. Phillip Wright III, sr., Destrehan (Louisiana) track
Wright III earned gold medals in the 100 (10.34) and 200 (20.65) at the Rueff Dutchtown Invitational. The 200 time ranks fourth nationally this season. Both times were personal records for Wright III, an LSU football signee.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
