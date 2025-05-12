Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/12/2025)
Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from May 5-11?
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 5-11. Voting closes on Monday, May 19 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Brock Bumgardner, so., Cherryville (North Carolina) baseball
Bumgardner threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter in a 6-0 victory over Langtree Charter.
2. Robert Conley, sr., Catholic (Louisiana) track
Conley won the javelin competition at the state championships with a top throw of 209 feet, 5 inches. It’s the fifth-best mark in the nation this year.
3. Stefon Dodoo, sr., Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Pennsylvania) track
Dodoo earned a gold medal in the 800 meters at the Inter-Academic League championships with a time of 1 minute, 50.27 seconds, the 10th-fastest time in the country this spring.
4. Juan Gonzalez, sr., Fremont (Nebraska) track
Gonzalez, an Oregon signee, broke the Nebraska state record in the 1,600 at the HAC championships with a time of 4:03.08. It’s the second-fastest time in the nation this season.
5. Casey Hoeckele, jr., Bernards (New Jersey) baseball
Hoeckele took a perfect game into the sixth inning and finished with 12 strikeouts in six one-hit innings against Morris Catholic. Bernards cruised to a 4-0 victory. Hoeckele also went 2 for 4 at the plate.
6. Paul Hoekman, sr., Sioux Falls Christian (South Dakota) track
Hoekman broke his own school record in the shot put at the First Dakota Relays with a top throw of 66-8.5, the fifth-best toss nationally this year. The senior also won the discus at 169-10.
7. Chase Hunter, jr., East Chapel Hill (North Carolina) track
Hunter won the high jump at the Class 4A Mideast Regional with a clearance of 7-1. It’s the third-best mark in North Carolina history and tied for third in the country this season.
8. Kendrick Joshua, jr., Richmond Hill (Georgia) track
Joshua ran a 300 hurdles prelims time of 36.27 — the seventh-fastest in the country this spring — at the Class 6A state championships. He went on to place first in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles.
9. Dustin Kohan, sr., Freeport (Pennsylvania) baseball
Kohan threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Freeport downed Highlands, 8-1. The senior also had two RBIs at the plate.
10. Max Lara, sr., Tuloso-Midway (Texas) baseball
Lara fanned nine and didn’t allow a hit as Tuloso-Midway squeaked out a 1-0 win over Calhoun.
11. Jaylen Lewis, sr., Mandarin (Florida) track
Lewis, a Memphis football signee, won the 200 (20.59) and placed second in the 100 (10.41) at the Class 4A state championships. His 200 time ranks sixth nationally this season.
12. Camron Massey, sr., Northside (Arkansas) track
Massey, a Central Arkansas football signee, set a new Arkansas long jump record with a leap of 24-11 at the Class 6A state championships. The mark ranks seventh in the nation this spring.
13. Griffin Miller, jr., Jupiter (Florida) baseball
Miller, a Tennessee commit, hit three homers and finished with seven RBIs in a 17-7 win over Park Vista.
14. Nicholas Mills, jr., Mid Valley (Pennsylvania) baseball
Mills threw a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and had two hits and four RBIs at the plate in an 11-0 victory over Holy Cross.
15. Andrew Nuyen, jr., Rochelle (Illinois) track
Nuyen broke his own school record in the pole vault at the Northern Illinois Invitational with a clearance of 17-1. He is tied for the seventh-best mark in the country this year.
16. Noah Parker, so., Woodbridge (Virginia) baseball
Parker struck out 14 of the 18 batters he faced during a six-inning no-hitter against Potomac. Woodbridge cruised to an 10-0 win.
17. Chase Rounds, sr., Newburgh Free Academy (New York) baseball
Rounds struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit as Newburgh Free Academy blanked Kingston, 6-0.
18. Cody Turner, sr., Jeffers (Michigan) baseball
Turner fired a six-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts against Ironwood. Jeffers earned a 4-0 victory.
19. Aaron Watson, sr., Trinity Christian Academy (Florida) baseball
Watson, a Virginia signee, threw a six-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Bozeman.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App