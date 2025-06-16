Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (6/16/2025)
1. Thomas Bannon, sr., Rockville (Connecticut) track
After breaking the State Open javelin record with a throw of 207 feet, 1 inch, Bannon set another personal record in the event at the New England Outdoor Championships. Bannon placed first with a throw of 211-9, the sixth-best mark in the country this spring.
2. Cole Breeden, fr., Evansville Mater Dei (Indiana) baseball
In an 8-0 Class 2A semistate victory over Providence, Breeden struck out nine and allowed just two hits in a complete game effort.
3. Jake Cane, sr., Springboro (Ohio) baseball
Cane had three hits as Springboro defeated Perrysburg in the Division I state semifinals, 5-1.
4. Gray Davis, so., Trinity (Kentucky) baseball
Davis threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts as Trinity downed Boyd County in a state tournament semifinal, 5-0. Trinity went on to defeat Pleasure Ridge Park for the state title.
5. Owen Graf, sr., Anthony Wayne (Ohio) baseball
Graf, an Ohio State signee, surrendered just one hit with six strikeouts in a 1-0 Division II state semifinal victory over Walsh Jesuit. Anthony Wayne went on to capture the state title.
6. Joshua Holst, sr., Libertyville (Illinois) baseball
Holst, an Air Force signee, allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts while collecting three RBIs at the plate in Libertyville’s 4-1 Class 4A state championship game win over McHenry.
7. Isaac Iten, so., Mahtomedi (Minnesota) baseball
Iten reached base during all five of his plate appearances, helping lead Mahtomedi to a 6-2 victory over Mankato East in the Class 3A state title game. The sophomore had three hits, two walks and four runs scored.
8. Caden Karam, fr., Bangor (Maine) baseball
Karam tossed a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk in a 10-0 Class A North quarterfinal shutout of Brunswick.
9. Reid Miller, sr., Faith Christian Academy (Pennsylvania) baseball
Miller threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and also had a double and a triple at the plate as Faith Christian Academy captured its second straight Class 2A state title with a 13-1 win over Freedom Area.
10. Tadhg O’Donnell, jr., South Portland (Maine) lacrosse
O’Donnell scored seven goals in a 12-11 Class A quarterfinal victory over Portland.
11. Henry Risser, sr., Hopkins (Minnesota) track
Risser, a Wisconsin signee, captured his second straight state title in the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 52.82 seconds at the Class AAA State Championships. The time ranks fifth nationally this season.
