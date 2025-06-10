Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (6/9/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for June 2-8. Voting closes on Monday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Steel Bayer, sr., East Pennsboro (Pennsylvania) baseball
Bayer went 4 for 4 in a 14-4 Class 4A state quarterfinal win over Elizabeth Forward.
2. Gunner Bazar, jr., Centerville (Texas) baseball
Bazar fired a one-hitter with three strikeouts as Centerville captured the Class 2A Division I state title with a 6-1 win over New Home.
3. Rylan Hainje, jr., Franklin Central (Indiana) track
Hainje broke two state records at the Indiana state championships in the 110 hurdles (13.28 seconds) and 300 hurdles (35.82). His 300 hurdles time ranks second nationally this season while his 110 hurdles time is No. 5 in the country.
4. Zachary Hare, sr., Riverside (Pennsylvania) baseball
Hare followed up a perfect game with a no-hitter in a 6-0 shutout of Mohawk in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The senior struck out 13.
5. Tristin Harris, sr., Lafayette (Virginia) track
Harris secured a gold medal in the triple jump at the Class 3 state championships with a leap of 51 feet, 4.75 inches. The mark ranks third in the nation this year.
6. Chris Marcell, jr., Marathon (Wisconsin) track
Marcell won a pair of Division 3 state championships in the shot put (61-0) and discus (211-4). His discus mark — a new Division 3 state meet record — ranks fifth in the country this spring.
7. Lucas Nawrocki, jr., Aledo (Texas) baseball
Nawrocki went 4 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored as Aledo downed Smithson Valley for the Class 5A Division I state title, 8-1.
8. Joshua-Kai Smith, jr., Gar-Field (Virginia) track
Smith set a new Virginia state record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.39 — the eighth-fastest time in the nation this year — at the Class 6 state championships.
9. Chris Spatenga, sr., Sayville (New York) baseball
Spatenga surrendered just two hits in six shutout innings as Sayville knocked off Marlboro Central in the Class A semifinals, 5-0.
10. Andrew Visconti, sr., Mason (Ohio) baseball
Visconti threw his second straight no-hitter in a 7-0 victory over Oak Hills in the Division I, Region 4 semifinals. The Southern Miss signee fanned nine and walked four.
