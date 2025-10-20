Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (10/20/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Oct. 13-19. Voting closes on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Emerson Acquaviva, sr., Lincoln-Sudbury (Massachusetts) field hockey
Acquaviva had three goals and three assists in a 9-1 victory over Wayland.
2. Victoria Bailey, sr., Franklin (Texas) volleyball
Bailey tallied her 1,500th career kill in a straight-sets win over Socorro. She is the school’s all-time leader in kills.
3. Jasmine Carney, jr., King’s Way Christian (Washington) soccer
Carney recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 shutout of Castle Rock.
4. Autumn Cassidy, so., Austin (Alabama) flag football
Cassidy completed 19 of 26 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns while running for two more scores as Austin blanked Lee-Huntsville, 31-0.
5. Sage Conrad, sr., Springville (Utah) soccer
Conrad netted both of her team’s goals in a 2-0 victory over Timpview that sent Springville to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.
6. Zaniyah Corneille, so., Downey (California) volleyball
Corneille led the way with 17 kills, 15 digs, three blocks and an ace in a straight-sets victory over Modesto.
7. Alayna Foster-Devold, jr., Oak Grove (North Dakota) volleyball
Foster-Devold had 23 kills in a straight-sets win over Kindred.
8. Charlee Gomez, sr., Eastwood (Texas) volleyball
Gomez notched 21 kills, nine digs and two aces in a victory over Pebble Hills.
9. Logan Higgins, so., Wood River (Idaho) soccer
Higgins finished with a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Jerome.
10. Samantha LeVasseur, so., Watertown (Connecticut) field hockey
LeVasseur tallied nine saves in a 1-1 tie with Lakeview.
11. Riley Malloy, sr., Austin (Texas) volleyball
Malloy had 19 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces as Austin clinched the District 26-6A title with a sweep of Lake Travis.
12. Angelina Momoh, jr., Milton Hershey (Pennsylvania) soccer
Momoh closed her junior season with a four-goal effort in a 5-0 shutout of Lebanon. Momoh finished the year with 34 goals.
13. Camryn Tindall, so., Florence (New Jersey) soccer
Tindall recorded a hat trick in a 7-1 victory over Riverside.
14. Lorelai Whalley, sr., Southwick Regional (Massachusetts) soccer
Whalley netted six goals in a 7-0 shutout of Palmer.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App