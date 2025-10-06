Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (10/6/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 29-Oct. 6. Voting closes on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Tessa Dodd of Laramie (Wyoming) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Dodd, a Kansas commit, recorded her 1,000th career kill as Laramie won three matches on the opening day of the Casper Invitational.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Karley Allen, sr., Kalispell Glacier (Montana) flag football
Allen threw three touchdowns and ran for another as Kalispell Glacier defeated Missoula Hellgate, 28-0, for the Class AA state title.
2. Jordan Andrews, sr., Crestwood (Pennsylvania) soccer
Andrews netted five goals and became the all-time leading scorer in Crestwood history in a 10-1 victory over Hazleton. The senior has 110 goals and counting for her career.
3. Eriana Benson, sr., Prattville (Alabama) flag football
Benson had four sacks in a 20-0 shutout of Opelika.
4. Vanessa Cano, sr., Oxnard (California) flag football
Cano threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns as Oxnard routed Santa Barbara, 41-6.
5. Peyton Carlson, sr., Waupaca (Wisconsin) volleyball
Carlson tallied 35 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Denmark. Later in the week, the Creighton commit had 36 kills, 22 digs, three aces and two blocks in a four-set victory over Freedom.
6. Colby Cook, sr., Central-Phenix City (Alabama) flag football
Cook had five receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-0 shutout of Moody.
7. Katelyn Gonzalez, jr., North Bergen (New Jersey) soccer
Gonzalez had three goals and an assist in a 7-1 win over Dickinson.
8. Campbell Leathers, so., Eagleville (Tennessee) volleyball
Leathers finished with 20 kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks as Eagleville defeated Siegel in straight sets.
9. Harper Levitsky, jr., Exeter (New Hampshire) soccer
Levitsky scored four goals in a 5-0 shutout of Spaulding.
10. Raelyn Olsen, so., Sandpoint (Idaho) soccer
Olsen found the back of the net three times in a 5-0 shutout of Lakeland.
11. Sofia Riedinger, fr., Old Bridge (New Jersey) soccer
Riedinger had three goals in a 6-1 win over South Brunswick.
12. Tessa Russell, fr., JSerra (California) flag football
Russell had two interceptions — including a 35-yard pick-six — in an 18-7 win over top-ranked Orange Lutheran.
13. Anna Scagel, sr., Smith Academy (Massachusetts) soccer
Scagel netted three goals — all in the first half — as Smith Academy took down Pioneer Valley Regional School, 5-3.
14. Kennedy Spaid, sr., James Wood (Virginia) volleyball
Spaid set a new James Wood program record for career kills in a straight-sets win over Warren County. Spaid had 12 kills in the match, giving her 1,294 and counting for her career.
15. Libby Tedder, jr., Springtown (Texas) volleyball
Tedder had 24 kills, 12 digs, four aces and one block in a four-set win over Decatur.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
