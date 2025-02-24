Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 17-23. Voting closes on Monday, March 3 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Bree Battenfelder, sr., Midland (Texas) softball
Battenfelder went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as Midland blanked Montwood, 6-0.
2. Addison Bjorn, jr., Park Hill South (Missouri) basketball
Bjorn set new career-highs for points (36) and field goals made (17) in a 66-42 win over Liberty.
3. Alexis Bruyere, so., Imlay City (Michigan) basketball
Bruyere tallied 38 points, eight steals and four assists as Imlay City defeated North Branch, 55-41.
4. Andersyn Changamire, Becker (Minnesota) basketball
Changamire, only an eighth-grader, scored a single-game school-record 43 points in a 75-43 victory over Big Lake.
5. Maggie Coleman, sr., Abington Heights (Pennsylvania) basketball
Coleman netted 40 points — a new career-high — as Abington Heights routed North Pocono, 63-30. Coleman’s 12 made 3-pointers were a single-game record at Abington Heights.
6. Leomary Diaz-Merino, sr., Long Branch (New Jersey) basketball
Diaz-Merino scored all but two of her team’s points in a 43-32 victory over Point Pleasant Beach. The 41 points were a new career-best for Diaz-Merino.
7. Libby Fandel, sr., Xavier (Iowa) basketball
Fandel, a Kansas signee, netted a Xavier single-game record 41 points in an 86-35 win over Decorah.
8. Aubrey Galvan, sr., Loyola Academy (Illinois) basketball
Galvan, a Vanderbilt signee, netted her 2,000th career point in a 91-21 victory over Mather.
9. Kenna Hunt, fr., Lumen Christi (Michigan) basketball
Hunt tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 64-37 win over Jonesville.
10. Rylee Kalocay, sr., Upper St. Clair (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kalocay, a Kent State signee, poured in 33 points as Upper St. Clair smothered Pine-Richland, 43-22.
11. Aubrin Miller, jr., Lakeland (Michigan) basketball
Miller scored a career-high 35 points in a 48-38 victory over Marian.
12. Brooke Nelson, sr., Southeastern (Ohio) basketball
Nelson erupted for 43 points — a new Southeastern single-game record — in a 73-30 rout of Lehman Catholic.
13. Alabama Nieves, sr., Legacy (Nevada) basketball
Nieves had 31 points and five rebounds in a 52-46 Class 4A state semifinal victory over Losee. Legacy went on to capture the state title.
14. Maddy Shirley, jr., Evansville Central (Indiana) basketball
Shirley broke her own single-game school record with a 46-point explosion as Evansville Central fell to Greensburg, 83-71. The junior also grabbed 13 rebounds.
15. Maggie Spell, jr., Thomas Jefferson (Pennsylvania) basketball
Spell surpassed the 1,500 career points mark as Thomas Jefferson knocked off previously undefeated Penn-Trafford in overtime, 65-60. The junior scored 21 points in the win.
16. Allie Stevenson, sr., El Segundo (California) softball
Stevenson went 4 for 4 in a 6-2 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
17. Mackenzie Teevan, sr., Holmdel (New Jersey) basketball
Teevan, a Holy Cross signee, amassed 32 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks as Holmdel downed Barnegat, 66-51.
18. Karis Thomas, jr., Shady Side Academy (Pennsylvania) basketball
Thomas hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 46 points in a 69-33 win over Ellwood City.
19. Ella Trinkaus, jr., Utica Notre Dame (New York) basketball
Trinkaus recorded a triple-double with 44 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and five blocks in a 73-49 rout of New Hartford. The 44 points were a career-high for Trinkaus.
—
