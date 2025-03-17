Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/17/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 10-16. Voting closes on Monday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor's Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Dee Alexander, sr., Purcell Marian (Ohio) basketball
Alexander, a Cincinnati signee, had 27 points in Purcell Marian’s 72-44 Division III state championship game rout of Avon Lake. It was Purcell Marian’s fourth consecutive state title.
2. Love Lei Best, fr., Tualatin (Oregon) basketball
Best led the way with 26 points as Tualatin stunned nationally-ranked Clackamas, 63-58, to capture the Class 6A state title.
3. Strawberry Blankumsee, fr., Winton Woods (Ohio) basketball
Blankumsee scored 28 points as Winton Woods completed a perfect 27-0 season with a 70-55 win over Anthony Wayne in the Division II state championship.
4. Amariee Bradford, so., Melissa (Texas) softball
Bradford went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs in 15-0 shutout of Anna.
5. Raegan Bugaj, sr., El Reno (Oklahoma) basketball
Bugaj netted 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds as El Reno downed Booker T. Washington, 68-52, for the Class 5A state title.
6. Madison Francis, sr., Lancaster (New York) basketball
Francis, a Mississippi State signee, piled up 29 points and 20 rebounds as Lancaster blasted Fairport in a Class AAA Regional, 54-20.
7. Maddyn Greenway, jr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball
Greenway, a Kentucky commit, had 40 points, six steals and five assists in an 81-63 victory over Crosby-Ironton in the Class 2A state championship game. Providence Academy became the first girls basketball team in Minnesota history to win four straight state titles.
8. Jordyn Haywood, fr., Mary Institute Country Day (Missouri) basketball
Haywood netted a career-high 37 points in a 76-46 rout of Mexico in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
9. Emma Kostelac-Lauer, jr., Trinity (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kostelac-Lauer dominated with 31 points and 17 rebounds as Trinity blew by River Valley in a Class 3A playoff game, 79-59.
10. Dee Lozoya, jr., Socorro (Texas) softball
Lozoya collected nine RBIs in a 19-11 victory over Eastlake. The junior hit a grand slam and had a three-RBI triple.
11. Reagan O’Neill, so., Bennett County (South Dakota) basketball
O’Neill tallied a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds as Bennett County defeated Sanborn Central/Woonsocket for the Class B state title, 71-61.
12. Jaelynn Scott, jr., Wachusett Regional (Massachusetts) basketball
Scott hit the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds remaining as Wachusett Regional defeated Bishop Feehan, 55-54, in the Division I state championship game. The junior had a double-double with 31 points and 14 rebounds.
13. Camryn Temme, fr., Baldwin (Pennsylvania) softball
Temme went 3 for 4 with three homers and four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Canon-McMillan. Her teammate, Ryley Shaw, also blasted three home runs.
14. Erma Walker, so., Hopkins (Minnesota) basketball
Walker had 28 points and eight rebounds as Hopkins down Maple Grove for the Class 4A title, 81-67. It was Hopkins’ ninth state championship, the most in Minnesota history.
15. Sage Winslow, sr., Crater (Oregon) basketball
Winslow nearly recorded a triple-double with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 90-62 Class 5A quarterfinal rout of Wilsonville. Crater went on to capture the state title.
