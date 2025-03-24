Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/24/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 17-23. Voting closes on Monday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Emeline Barton, sr., La Fargeville (New York) basketball
Barton erupted for 38 points in a 56-41 Class D semifinal victory over Chateaugay. She then had 25 points in the state championship game as La Fargeville downed Northville, 43-37, to claim its first state title.
2. Ella Berlage, sr., Walnut Grove (Texas) softball
Berlage, a South Dakota State signee, had two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-1 win over Anna.
3. Madi Birt, sr., Cheyenne Central (Wyoming) softball
Birt went a combined 6 for 6 with two triples, a home run and 10 RBIs in victories over Cody and Natrona County.
4. Mattie Carroll, jr., Winfield (West Virginia) softball
In Winfield’s season-opener, Carroll threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Spring Valley.
5. Isabella Chapa, fr., Veterans Memorial (Texas) softball
Chapa went 3 for 3 with three grand slams — yes, that’s correct — in a 24-0 win over Ray. The three grand slams are believed to be a Texas single-game record.
6. Greeley Cargill, jr., Kearney (Nebraska) track
Cargill earned a gold medal in the discus competition at the UNK Invitational with a top throw of 127 feet, 1 inch. The mark ranks fifth nationally this season.
7. Brielle Gardiner, so., Ridgeline (Utah) softball
Gardiner threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and hit two home runs in a 6-0 victory over Mountain Crest.
8. Carsyn Hagood, so., Doniphan (Missouri) basketball
Hagood had 31 points as Doniphan captured the Class 4 state championship with a 63-59 victory over Benton.
9. Kalli Karwowski, sr., Valley View (Pennsylvania) softball
Karwowski, a Penn State signee, belted two home runs in a 10-0 shutout of Parkland.
10. Hunter Lewis, jr., Loyola (Illinois) softball
Lewis struck out 18 and didn’t allow a hit as Loyola blanked Glenbrook South, 6-0.
11. Karrah Parr, sr., Winfield (Alabama) softball
Parr hit two home runs and finished with seven RBIs in a 16-1 win over Marion County.
12. Ryan Reynolds, sr., Cold Harbor (New York) basketball
Reynolds recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 62-32 Class B state semifinal victory over Voorheesville. Reynolds and Cold Harbor then overcame a 17-point deficit in the championship game to defeat Hornell, 54-50.
13. Hanna Suhoski, sr., Trinity (Pennsylvania) softball
Suhoski went 4 for 5 with four RBIs as Trinity blasted Atlantic Collegiate Academy, 16-5.
14. Chloe Woinarowicz, so., Grafton (North Dakota) track
Woinarowicz placed first in the 300 hurdles at the Mike Grandall Open with a time of 46.52 seconds, the fourth-best time nationally this season.
