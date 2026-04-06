Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (4/6/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 30-April 5. Voting closes on Sunday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Lila Manfredonia of Independence (Ohio) softball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. In Independence’s season-opener, Manfredonia broke her own school record with 25 strikeouts in a 5-3, nine-inning victory over Chalker. Manfredonia scattered five hits and surrendered three unearned runs.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Hannah Chipego, sr., Lake-Lehman (Pennsylvania) softball

Chipego whirled a 14-strikeout no-hitter in a 4-1 victory over St. Mary’s.

2. Parker Coes, sr., Katy Morton Ranch (Texas) track

Coes won the long jump competition at the Texas Relays with a top jump of 20 feet, 10.5 inches, the No. 2 mark nationally this season.

3. Destiny Coleman, sr., Woodlawn (Maryland) track

Coleman completed the 100-meter hurdles in 13.25 seconds at the Texas Relays, the top time in the country this spring.

4. Brinley Hallman, sr., Punxsutawney (Pennsylvania) softball

Hallman threw a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 victory over Bradford.

5. Gabby Humphreys, so., Trinity (Pennsylvania) softball

Humphreys belted two home runs with a double and struck out nine in the circle as Trinity blew by Connellsville, 12-2.

6. Jordyn Jeske, sr., Liberty (Washington) softball

Jeske fanned 20 and didn’t allow a hit as Liberty blanked Cheney, 5-0.

7. Emie McNutt, jr., Kelly Walsh (Wyoming) soccer

McNutt netted her second hat trick of the season in a 5-0 shutout of Natrona County.

8. Anna Millikan, sr., Summit (Oregon) track

Millikan took first place in the javelin at the Oregon Relays with a top throw of 160-8, the No. 1 mark nationally this year.

9. Mikayla Ott, sr., Spotswood (New Jersey) softball

Ott struck out 11 en route to a perfect game in a 1-0 victory over Metuchen. Later in the week, the senior threw a four-inning no-hitter in a 17-1 win over Bard.

10. Norah Patella, jr., Loveland (Colorado) soccer

Patella recorded her first career hat trick as Loveland shut out Mountain View, 8-0.

11. Rayna Raglin, sr., Alton (Illinois) track

Raglin earned gold medals in the 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.18) at the Lady Maroon Invitational. The senior’s 200 time ranks No. 6 nationally this season.

12. Bailee Randall, so., Pullman (Washington) softball

Randall went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs in a 28-4 victory over Rogers.

13. Saniah Varnado, jr., Wilson (California) track

Varnado set a new meet record at the Oregon Relays in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.71. The time ranks fourth in the country this year.

14. Kenzie White, so., Clarksville (Tennessee) softball

White had a massive week for Clarksville, batting .706 with two doubles, a triple, seven homers, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

15. Frantashia Williams, sr., Deltona (Florida) flag football

Williams, a Florida Gateway College signee, accounted for six total touchdowns—three passing, three rushing—in a 40-12 romp over Flagler Palm Coast.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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