Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/26/2025)

1. Lilyana Carlson, sr., Bermudian Springs (Pennsylvania) track
Carlson, a Texas A&M signee, set a new Pennsylvania state record in the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 0.25 inches at the Class 3A state championships. It’s the fifth-best mark in the country this season.
2. Olivia Cieslak, sr., Haverford (Pennsylvania) track
Cieslak earned gold medals in the 800 (2 minutes, 3.84 seconds) and 1,600 (4:44.22) meters at the Class 3A state championships. Her 800 time ranks fourth nationally this year.
3. Destiny Coleman, jr., Woodlawn (Maryland) track
Coleman placed first in the 100 hurdles at the Class 4A state championships with a wind-aided time of 13.25. It’s the fourth-fastest all-conditions time this season. The junior also ran legs on Woodlawn’s winning 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams.
4. Myleigh Cooper, sr., Scio (Oregon) softball
Cooper blasted her 22nd homer — a new Oregon single-season record — in an 8-0 victory over Cascade. Two days later, the Cal Poly signee hit another in a 16-0 shutout of Clatskanie.
5. Zoey Freitas, fr., Hopkinton (New Hampshire) softball
Freitas struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in a 5-0 shutout of Kearsarge.
6. Morgan Herbst, sr., Carlsbad (California) track
Herbst set a new California state record in the 300 hurdles at the San Diego Section Championships with a time of 39.98. The time ranks second in the country this season.
7. Ki’ele Ho-Ching, jr., Long Beach Poly (California) softball
Ho-Ching went 3 for 4 with a pair of homers, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-12 win over Harvard-Westlake.
8. Hailey Nutter, sr., Barbers Hill (Texas) softball
Nutter, a Kentucky signee, struck out 18 and didn’t allow a hit in a 4-0 win over Smithson Valley.
9. Kira Palmer, sr., Westlake (California) softball
Palmer went 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 7-4 win over Kennedy.
10. Emmry Ross, sr., Onsted (Michigan) track
Ross won the 800 at the Distance Night Under the Lights at Houseman Field meet with a time of 2:00.53, the top time nationally this season.
11. Mia Sirois, so., Barrington (Illinois) track
Sirois set a new Class 3A state championships record in the 3,200 with a winning time of 10:01.12, the sixth-fastest time in the country this year.
12. Rae Smart, sr., Billings Skyview (Montana) track
Smart broke the Montana state record in the javelin with a toss of 162-11 at the Class AA state championships. The mark ranks third in the nation this spring.
13. Thea Staten, jr., Bryan (Ohio) softball
Staten fired an 18-strikeout no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Bath. It was the the N.C. State commit’s fourth seven-inning no-hitter of the season.
14. Jaylin Turner, so., Fairmont (Ohio) softball
Turner threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Fairfield.
15. Olivia Warriner, so., Kalispell Glacier (Montana) softball
Warriner went a combined 6 for 11 with four homers, 11 RBIs and six runs scored as Kalispell Glacier captured the Class AA softball title with back-to-back come-from-behind wins over Billings Senior. Warriner hit a walk-off single for a 13-12 Game 1 victory. Kalispell Glacier won Game 2 17-15.
