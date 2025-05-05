Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/5/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for April 28-May 4. Voting closes on Monday, May 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Ryhan Balous, sr., McKinney North (Texas) track
Balous, an Alabama signee, won the long jump at the Class 5A state championships with a wind-aided mark of 21 feet, 2.75 inches. It’s the top all-conditions jump nationally this spring.
2. Lainey Brown, sr., Granada Hills (California) softball
Brown went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in a 16-2 win over Cleveland.
3. Mackenzie Burns, sr., Pinckney (Michigan) softball
Burns went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle in a 13-2 victory over Ann Arbor Skyline.
4. Tyra Cox, sr., Miami Northwestern (Florida) track
Cox, a Florida signee, was back at it last week with gold medals in the 200 (22.97 seconds) and 400 (51.93) meters at the Class 3A Region 4 meet. Her 400 time ranks first in the country this season.
5. Kya Crooke, sr., Heritage Christian (Indiana) track
Crooke earned individual gold medals in the high jump (5-10), long jump (18-2) and 100 (12.25) at the Circle City Conference. Her high jump mark is tied for third in the nation this spring.
6. Abbie Deeds, sr., Coal Grove (Ohio) softball
Deeds threw back-to-back five-inning perfect games in victories over Fairland (10-0) and Chesapeake (12-0). The senior struck out all 15 Fairland batters she faced and fanned 12 during the next game.
7. Anna Dickinson, sr., Southern Nash (North Carolina) softball
Dickinson, a South Carolina Upstate signee, fired a 16-strikeout perfect game and belted a home run in an 8-0 win over Franklinton.
8. Cooper Garrett, sr., Fort Payne (Alabama) track
Garrett broke the Class 5A state meet record in the javelin with a toss of 150-4 — the eighth-best throw nationally this season — at the state championships. The senior also won gold in the discus at 128-9.
9. Ruby Gehringer, so., New Hartford (New York) softball
Gehringer had three hits — including two doubles — and two runs scored while throwing a no-hitter with six strikeouts in a 12-0, five-inning win over Central Valley Academy.
10. Addison Jay, jr., Mt. Spokane (Washington) softball
Jay whirled a 13-strikeout no-hitter in a 6-0 shutout of Freeman.
11. Jenna Jump, sr., Port Byron (New York) softball
Jump threw her second no-hitter of the spring in a 4-0 win over Weedsport. The senior matched a season-high with 14 strikeouts.
12. Mia Maxwell, jr., Atascocita (Texas) track
Maxwell set a new Texas state record in the 100 with a time of 11.04 — the No. 1 time nationally this year — at the Class 6A state championships. Maxwell also picked up a gold medal in the triple jump with a mark of 42-2.25.
13. Amelia Nadauld, jr., Snow Canyon (Utah) track
Nadauld secured gold medals in the 100 (11.83), 300 hurdles (41.05) and long jump (19-8.75) at the PACS BYU Invitational. The junior’s hurdles time ranks fourth in the country this year.
14. Jessica Oji, sr., Livingston (New Jersey) track
Oji, a Penn commit, won the shot put (55-11) and discus (154-6) competitions at the Super Essex County Conference American & Liberty Championships. Her shot put mark ranks first in the country this spring.
15. Lola Sierra, sr., Capuchino (California) softball
Sierra went 3 for 3 at the plate with three doubles and five RBIs while throwing her first career no-hitter in an 11-0, five-inning win over San Mateo. Sierra struck out eight and issued one walk.
16. Miley Skamiera, so., New Boston Huron (Michigan) soccer
Skamiera scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Woodhaven.
17. Melanie Wiley, so., Thousand Islands (New York) softball
Wiley was dominant in a 6-0 shutout of Belleville Henderson, firing a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts.
