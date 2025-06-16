Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (6/16/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for June 9-15. Voting closes on Monday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Brynn Barkley, jr., Central Dauphin (Pennsylvania) softball
Barkley stroked a two-out, two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning that lifted Central Dauphin to a 3-2 victory over Nazareth in the Class 6A state championship game.
2. Julia Caruso, so., Pinkerton Academy (New Hampshire) softball
Caruso tossed a no-hitter in the Division I state semifinals as Pinkerton Academy blanked Bishop Guertin, 5-0. The sophomore fanned 11 and walked four.
3. Brooklynn Danielson, sr., Kenosha Bradford (Wisconsin) softball
Danielson stuck out 17 in a 1-0 Division I state semifinal victory over D.C. Everest. The Southern Illinois signee then fanned 18 — matching the Division I title game record — in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna.
4. Addison DeRoche, so., Cheverus (Maine) softball
DeRoche threw a perfect game with 18 strikeouts as Cheverus shut out Kennebunk, 7-0, in a Class A South semifinal.
5. Ellie Freeth, so., Hamilton (New York) softball
Freeth fired her fifth no-hitter of the season in a 5-1 Class D state semifinal victory over Forestville. She struck out six and also had a three-RBI single. Freeth then homered in the title game as Hamilton held on for an 11-10 win over Argyle.
6. Aubriella Garza, sr., Oswego (Illinois) softball
Garza, a Northern Illinois signee, went 3 for 4 with a double and a home run in Oswego’s 4-1 win over Barrington that secured the Class 4A state title. Her 14 home runs are a new Oswego single-season record.
7. Megan Gonyeau, jr., Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans (Vermont) softball
Gonyeau notched 16 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory over Essex in the Division I championship game.
8. Grace Griswold, so., Woodsville (New Hampshire) softball
Griswold struck out 16 as Woodsville edged Pittsfield in a Division IV state semifinal, 1-0. Griswold and Woodsville went on to defeat Pittsburg-Canaan, 5-1, to repeat as state champions.
9. Zariel Macchia, sr., William Floyd (New York) track
Macchia won a gold medal in the 3,000 meters at the New York Outdoor State Championships with a time of 9 minutes, 26.55 seconds, the seventh-fastest time nationally this season. The BYU signee also placed second in the 1,500 at 4:22.76.
10. Allyson Paulone, so., Penn-Trafford (Pennsylvania) softball
Paulone whirled a three-hitter as Penn-Trafford captured the Class 5A state title with a 2-0 win over Greencastle-Antrim.
11. Audrey Seiler, fr., Tecumseh (Indiana) softball
Seiler fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Tecumseh blanked Andrean for the Class 2A title, 2-0. It was Tecumseh’s third state championship in the last four seasons.
