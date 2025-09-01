Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (9/1/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Aug. 25-31. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Bryleigh Boggs, sr., Wabash (Indiana) volleyball
Boggs had 29 kills and 21 digs in a five-set victory over Oak Hill.
2. Addison Comstock, fr., Dolgeville (New York) soccer
Comstock recorded three goals and three assists in a 13-0 win over Town of Webb.
3. Brooke Hodgson, jr., Stillwater (New York) soccer
Hodgson scored both Stillwater goals in a 2-1 victory over Schuylerville.
4. Kenli Irwin, jr., Barbers Hill (Texas) volleyball
Irwin dominated in a four-set win over Clear Lake, piling up 29 kills, 17 digs, one block and one ace.
5. Emaysia Jackson, jr., Vanden (California) flag football
Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown in Vanden’s 31-0 shutout of Mountain House. Teammate Sa'Niayah Rucker also had a pick-six in the win.
6. Emma Kvant, sr., St. Michael-Albertville (Minnesota) soccer
Kvant had three goals and an assist in a 4-0 shutout of Bemidji.
7. Emme Laird, fr., Loyola-Sacred Heart (Montana) soccer
Laird netted a pair of goals in the team’s season-opener against Park.
8. Abby Lusk, sr., Pocatello (Idaho) volleyball
Lusk tallied 19 kills, 10 digs and five blocks in a five-set win over Twin Falls.
9. Emma Marasco, jr., Bishop Guilfoyle (Pennsylvania) soccer
Marasco found the back of the net four times as Bishop Guilfoyle blanked Huntingdon, 8-0.
10. Ava Ortman, sr., Newbury Park (California) flag football
Ortman threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns while running for 106 yards and another score in a 44-31 win over Ventura.
11. Abigail Prado, jr., Seymour (Tennessee) volleyball
Prado had 19 kills, 12 digs and two aces in a match against Greeneville.
12. Elly Randolph, jr., Reagan (North Carolina) volleyball
Randolph finished with 23 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and an ace in a three-set win over Lake Norman.
13. Julia Rose, sr., Vestavia Hills (Alabama) flag football
Rose completed 22 of 38 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-6 victory over Hewitt-Trussville.
14. Delaney Wright, jr., Montgomery (Texas) volleyball
Wright tallied 19 kills, eight digs, one block and one ace in a three-set win over Victoria West.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App