Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (9/15/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 8-14. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Annabel Miko of Quaker Valley (Pennsylvania) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Vivian Alexander, so., Gregory-Portland (Texas) volleyball
Alexander dominated with 29 kills and 20 digs in a four-set win over King.
2. Emma Allenbach, sr., Spanish Fort (Alabama) flag football
Allenbach recorded eight flag pulls and a pass breakup as Spanish Fort shut out McGill-Toolen, 20-0.
3. Sydney Bratton, jr., Columbia (Tennessee) soccer
Bratton scored five goals in a 9-0 shutout of Warren County.
4. Caydence Doolan, sr., North Hagerstown (Maryland) volleyball
Doolan had 22 kills, six aces and seven digs in a straight sets victory over Fort Hill.
5. Ava Irwin, fr., JSerra (California) flag football
Irwin had six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Newport Harbor.
6. Mackenzie Miller, jr., Loyalsock (Pennsylvania) soccer
Miller scored all three of her team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Montoursville.
7. Melody Miller, jr., Batavia (Ohio) soccer
Miller tallied two goals and an assist as Batavia blanked Wilmington, 13-0.
8. Avery Mitchell, jr., Deer Park (Washington) soccer
Mitchell found the back of the net three times as Deer Park cruised by Colville, 5-1.
9. Mia O’Brien, sr., Waterford-Halfmoon (New York) soccer
O’Brien had a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over La Salle.
10. Ashlyn Silvesti, jr., Hammonton (New Jersey) soccer
Silvesti netted three goals in a 5-2 win over Cedar Creek.
11. Nina Swaby, so., Nauset (Massachusetts) soccer
Swaby scored three goals in a 7-0 shutout of Dennis-Yarmouth.
12. Soraya Teston, sr., East River (Florida) volleyball
Teston had 36 kills, 21 digs and four blocks in a five-set win over Harmony.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
