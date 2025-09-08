High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (9/8/2025)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Sept. 1-7?

Bob Lundeberg

Medney Garraux of Marco Island spikes against Oasis.
Medney Garraux of Marco Island spikes against Oasis. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 1-7. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post. 

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Kenli Irwin of Barbers Hill (Texas) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Alaina Auer, sr., Crestview (Ohio) volleyball

Crestview tallied 30 kills, 12 digs, four aces and three blocks in a four-set win over Canfield. 

2. Derionna Bell, sr., Gordonsville (Tennessee) volleyball

Bell had 20 kills in a five-set victory over East Robertson. 

3. Kya Bolton, so., Philomath (Oregon) soccer

Bolton netted four goals as Philomath opened its season with a 4-0 shutout of Crook County. 

4. Jacqueline Diallo, so., Traip Academy (Maine) soccer

Diallo recorded a hat trick in a 5-3 victory over Wells. 

5. Medney Garraux, sr., Marco Island (Florida) volleyball

Garraux dominated with 37 kills in a five-set victory over Oasis. The senior has 1,315 kills and counting for her career, the most in Marco Island program history. 

6. Lily Iacovetti, so., Shenendehowa (New York) soccer

Iacovetti netted three goals as Shenendehowa cruised by Guilderland, 4-1. 

7. Abby Martinez, so., Ysleta (Texas) volleyball

Martinez tallied 22 kills and 12 digs in a three-set win over Socorro. 

8. Lily Mata, sr., San Marino (California) flag football

Mata completed 25 of 35 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns in a 31-6 win over Westridge. 

9. Page McCormick, sr., Fremont (Utah) soccer

Normally a defender, McCormick played up against Roy and scored three goals in a 6-1 victory. 

10. Annabel Miko, jr., Quaker Valley (Pennsylvania) soccer

Miko scored two goals — including the 50th of her prep career — in an 8-0 shutout of Ambridge. 

11. Mia Ortizio, fr., Marlboro (New Jersey) soccer

Ortizio had three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Brick Township.

12. Kyra Polizzi, sr., Governor Livingston (New Jersey) soccer

Polizzi, a UNC Wilmington commit, found the back of the net three times in a 4-1 win over Caldwell. 

13. Rylee Russell, sr., Freeman (Washington) soccer

Russell scored three goals as Freeman defeated East Valley, 6-1. 

14. Ellie Shires, so., Kirkwood (Tennessee) soccer

Shires had a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Dickson County. 

15. Mya Rei Smith, sr., Camarillo (California) flag football

Smith caught three touchdowns and intercepted three passes — returning one for a touchdown — in a 53-6 victory over Thousand Oaks.  

— 

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

