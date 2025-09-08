Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (9/8/2025)
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 1-7. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
Congratulations to Kenli Irwin of Barbers Hill (Texas) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Alaina Auer, sr., Crestview (Ohio) volleyball
Crestview tallied 30 kills, 12 digs, four aces and three blocks in a four-set win over Canfield.
2. Derionna Bell, sr., Gordonsville (Tennessee) volleyball
Bell had 20 kills in a five-set victory over East Robertson.
3. Kya Bolton, so., Philomath (Oregon) soccer
Bolton netted four goals as Philomath opened its season with a 4-0 shutout of Crook County.
4. Jacqueline Diallo, so., Traip Academy (Maine) soccer
Diallo recorded a hat trick in a 5-3 victory over Wells.
5. Medney Garraux, sr., Marco Island (Florida) volleyball
Garraux dominated with 37 kills in a five-set victory over Oasis. The senior has 1,315 kills and counting for her career, the most in Marco Island program history.
6. Lily Iacovetti, so., Shenendehowa (New York) soccer
Iacovetti netted three goals as Shenendehowa cruised by Guilderland, 4-1.
7. Abby Martinez, so., Ysleta (Texas) volleyball
Martinez tallied 22 kills and 12 digs in a three-set win over Socorro.
8. Lily Mata, sr., San Marino (California) flag football
Mata completed 25 of 35 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns in a 31-6 win over Westridge.
9. Page McCormick, sr., Fremont (Utah) soccer
Normally a defender, McCormick played up against Roy and scored three goals in a 6-1 victory.
10. Annabel Miko, jr., Quaker Valley (Pennsylvania) soccer
Miko scored two goals — including the 50th of her prep career — in an 8-0 shutout of Ambridge.
11. Mia Ortizio, fr., Marlboro (New Jersey) soccer
Ortizio had three goals in a 6-0 shutout of Brick Township.
12. Kyra Polizzi, sr., Governor Livingston (New Jersey) soccer
Polizzi, a UNC Wilmington commit, found the back of the net three times in a 4-1 win over Caldwell.
13. Rylee Russell, sr., Freeman (Washington) soccer
Russell scored three goals as Freeman defeated East Valley, 6-1.
14. Ellie Shires, so., Kirkwood (Tennessee) soccer
Shires had a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Dickson County.
15. Mya Rei Smith, sr., Camarillo (California) flag football
Smith caught three touchdowns and intercepted three passes — returning one for a touchdown — in a 53-6 victory over Thousand Oaks.
