Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-27. Voting closes on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Dash Beierly, sr., Mater Dei (California) football
Beierly threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns as Mater Dei routed St. John Bosco, 59-14. The Washington commit also ran for a score.
2. Ahmod Billins, jr., Abbeville (Alabama) football
Billins passed for three touchdowns while returning a fumble and an interception to the end zone in a 46-13 win over Samson.
3. Aidan Donnelly, sr., Southern (New Jersey) soccer
Donnelly recorded his third hat trick of the season in a 4-3 win over Toms River East.
4. Joseph Gonzalez, sr., Liberty (Nevada) soccer
Gonzalez tallied three goals and two assists in a 9-1 victory over Valley.
5. Raycine Guillory, jr., Aledo (Texas) football
Guillory ran for 244 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-42 overtime win over Richland.
6. Ethan Hellmann, jr., Upper St. Clair (Pennsylvania) football
Hellmann passed for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-14 rout of Baldwin.
7. Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama) football
Henderson became the all-time leading rusher in Alabama history as Elba defeated Florala, 40-24. The Auburn commit had 199 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the game, giving him 9,935 yards and 192 total touchdowns for his career.
8. Armand Hill, so., West Mifflin (Pennsylvania) football
Hill recorded 241 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 70-12 drubbing of Hampton.
9. Tuan Jacobson, jr., Maryville (Missouri) soccer
Jacobson netted a hat trick in a 7-0 shutout of Lafayette.
10. Albert Johnson, sr., Fulton (Tennessee) football
Johnson piled up 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries as Fulton defeated Carter, 42-35.
11. Josh Kama, jr., Farmingdale (New York) football
Kama ran for 376 yards and seven touchdowns — matching the Farmingdale single-game school record — in a 63-42 victory over Oceanside.
12. Alex Kiernan, sr., Trabuco Hills (California) football
Kiernan had six catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns while intercepting three passes on defense in a 42-28 win over Cypress.
13. Jacob Kreiley, jr., Dansville (New York) soccer
Kreiley scored three goals in a 7-1 victory over Waterloo.
14. Adam Kuchera, jr., Canon-McMillan (Pennsylvania) soccer
Kuchera netted a hat trick as Canon-McMillan shut out Gateway, 6-0.
15. Grady Lantz, so., Urbana (Ohio) football
Lantz threw for 410 yards and six touchdowns in a 41-8 rout of Tecumseh.
16. Hudson Lewis, jr., Timberline (Idaho) football
Lewis scored two third-quarter defensive touchdowns in a 36-35 overtime win over Owyhee. The senior intercepted a backward pitch and raced 63 yards to the end zone and later added a 57-yard pick-six.
17. Reece Rettig, jr., Iowa City Liberty (Iowa) football
Rettig threw for 285 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — as Iowa City Liberty blew by Cedar Rapids, 70-33.
18. Bryson Riggins, jr., Russell County (Alabama) football
Riggins tied the Alabama state record with nine touchdown passes in a 78-40 rout of Rehobeth. The junior finished with 543 yards passing.
19. Keishawn Rowser, sr., Demopolis (Alabama) football
Rowser scored six rushing touchdowns in a 41-17 win over Northside.
20. David Sandy, sr., L.A. Jordan (California) football
Sandy ran for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-18 victory over Rancho Dominguez.
21. Skylan Smith, sr., Covington (Tennessee) football
Smith scored five total touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving, one punt return — as Covington trounced Ripley, 59-7.
22. Chayse Snyder, jr., Cumberland Valley (Pennsylvania) soccer
Snyder recorded a hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Waynesboro.
23. Uriah Stringfield, jr., O’Dea (Washington) football
Stringfield ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-30 win over Roosevelt.
24. Tad Swarnes, sr., American Leadership Academy (Utah) football
Swarnes had 10 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-21 victory over Providence Hall.
25. Hunter Vaughn, jr., North Douglas (Oregon) football
Vaughn accumulated 462 all-purpose yards — including 375 on the ground — while scoring six total touchdowns as North Douglas blew by Crosspoint Christian, 58-12.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports