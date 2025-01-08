Vote: Who was the 2024 national high school fall boys soccer player of the year?
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players from the best teams across the country from the fall sports season.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout deserves the honor of national player of the year for boys soccer.
Here are 25 nominees for High School on SI’s national fall boys soccer player of the year. Voting remains open until Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI national fall boys soccer player of the year candidates
1. Crew Alvarez, sr., Blue Valley Southwest (Kansas)
A Drake signee, Alvarez netted a hat trick in Blue Valley Southwest’s 7-0 shutout of Maize South in the Class 5A title game. Alvarez finished his career with 89 goals, including 39 as a senior.
2. Colby Bennett, sr., Camden Hills (Maine)
Bennett, a midfielder, scored 21 goals as Camden Hills captured its first Class A state title. He also had nine assists last fall.
3. Luke Churchill, sr., Oliver Ames (Massachusetts)
A defensive midfielder, Churchill helped lead Oliver Ames to the Division II state championship. The Tigers finished 18-2-2 overall.
4. Brandon Da Costa, sr., Ichabod Crane (New York)
Da Costa dominated during his senior season for Ichabod Crane, recording 46 goals and 16 assists. He had nine matches with three or more goals.
5. Baraka Dayi, sr., Boise (Idaho)
A four-year varsity standout, Dayi had 19 goals and 14 assists during his senior season. The Class 6A player of the year led Boise to the state title.
6. Gavin Flickinger, jr., Coronado (Nevada)
Flickinger tallied 60 goals during his junior season as Coronado went 28-0 en route to the Class 5A state title. He also had 36 assists.
7. Ivan Gutierrez, jr., Harrison (Indiana)
Gutierrez, the first boys or girls soccer All-American in Harrison history, tallied 28 goals and 13 assists as a junior. The Raiders compiled a 19-0-4 overall record and secured the Class 3A state title.
8. Kayden Hudson, sr., Peoria Notre Dame (Illinois)
Hudson was unstoppable as a senior, netting 38 goals for Peoria Notre Dame. The forward also had 13 assists.
9. Henry Jorge-Garcia, sr., Hobbton (North Carolina)
Jorge-Garcia netted an astounding 82 goals in 30 matches as a senior for Hobbton. He was named to the Class 1A all-state team after leading the Wildcats to a runner-up state finish.
10. Evan Kraenzel, sr., Centennial (New Mexico)
Kraenzel did it all as a senior midfielder for Centennial, putting up 23 goals and 11 assists. With Kraenzel leading the way, Centennial won the Class 5A title.
11. Marty McLaughlin, sr., St. Ignatius (Ohio)
McLaughlin played in the midfield for a St. Ignatius team that captured the Division I state championship. The Wildcats surrendered just one goal in the state playoffs to finish with a 16-4-2 overall record.
12. Tresz McLeod, sr., Wheeling Park (West Virginia)
A four-time all-state selection, McLeod had 39 goals and 18 assists as a senior. He will play college soccer for George Mason.
13. Marco Messerli, sr., Henry Clay (Kentucky)
Messerli tallied 17 assists and 16 goals last season for Henry Clay. The Blue Devils won the state title.
14. Frank Miller, sr., Maple Grove (Minnesota)
Miller was a defensive stopper for a Maple Grove team that fell to Eagan, 4-3, in the Class AAA title game. The Crimson went 17-1-1 overall and surrendered just 14 goals for the season.
15. Jimmy Murphy, sr., Middleton (Wisconsin)
Murphy carried Middleton to a second straight Division I state championship. He had 21 goals and 15 assists during his senior season.
16. Anthony Novello, jr., St. Peter’s Prep (New Jersey)
Novello was phenomenal in goal for St. Peter’s Prep as a junior, recording 106 saves. The Marauders finished 19-3 overall.
17. Osi Onwudiwe, sr., Episcopal (Virginia)
Onwudiwe netted 20 goals as a senior, including the game-winner in the Division I state championship match. Onwudiwe is a Virginia Tech signee.
18. Tyler Prex, sr., Seneca Valley (Pennsylvania)
The WPIAL Class 4A player of the year, Prex was a four-year star for Seneca Valley. He netted 20 goals as a senior with 12 assists.
19. Noah Radeke, sr., Naperville North (Illinois)
Radeke is a versatile striker who tallied 20 goals and 11 assists as a senior. During his junior season for Naperville North, he had 22 goals and 20 assists.
20. Alex Rosin, sr., Adams (Michigan)
Rosin, a defensive midfielder, played a major role in Adams’ Division I title run. After the season, he was voted Michigan Mr. Soccer.
21. Jack Ryan, sr., Brookfield (Connecticut)
Ryan starred in the midfield for a Brookfield team that captured the Class L state title. He will play college soccer for UConn.
22. Xander Sevian, sr., Boulder (Colorado)
Sevian shined as a senior with 26 assists and 24 goals. Boulder’s undefeated season ended in the Class 5A semifinals with a loss to Broomfield.
23. Vance Sheffield, sr., La Salle Prep (Oregon)
Sheffield helped carry La Salle Prep to the Class 5A state title, converting a game-winning penalty kick in the final minutes. A two-time 5A player of the year, Sheffield closed his high school career with 101 goals.
24. Jake Van Lierop, sr., Northwestern Lehigh (Pennsylvania)
Van Lierop scored 74 goals as a senior, the most for any player in a single season in Lehigh Valley history. Northwestern Lehigh claimed its second Class 2A state title in three seasons.
25. Landon Weber, sr., De Smet Jesuit (Missouri)
The Class 4 player of the year, Weber recorded 19 goals and seven assists as a senior. De Smet Jesuit made it all the way to the state championship game.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports