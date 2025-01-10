Vote: Who was the 2024 national high school fall girls soccer player of the year?
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players from the best teams across the country from the fall sports season.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout deserves the honor of national player of the year for girls soccer.
Here are 20 nominees for High School on SI’s national fall girls soccer player of the year. Voting remains open until Friday, Jan. 24, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI national fall girls soccer player of the year candidates
1. Teagan Atherley, sr., Bangor (Maine)
Atherley scored 37 goals last fall as Bangor captured its first Class A title in nine seasons. The midfielder is staying home to play college soccer for Maine and head coach Scott Atherley, Teagan’s father.
2. Mia Barela, sr., Las Cruces (New Mexico)
Barela closed her senior season with 31 goals and 74 points. With Barela leading the charge, Las Cruces placed second in Class 5A.
3. Maddie Costello, sr., Ward Melville (New York)
Costello helped carry Ward Melville to a third consecutive Class AAA state title. The midfielder is a Clemson signee.
4. Abby Cover, sr., Severna Park (Maryland)
Cover starred in the midfield for a Severna Park team that captured the Class 3A state title. The UNC-Greensboro signee also plays basketball for the Falcons.
5. Teigan Cunnan, jr., Albertus Magnus (New York)
A two-time all-state selection, Cunnan played a major role in Albertus Magnus’ run to the Class AA state title. She is committed to Auburn.
6. Kiara Desiderio, sr., Hanover Central (Indiana)
Desiderio netted an astounding 83 goals during her senior season, tying the Indiana state record. The Valparaiso signee finished her Hanover Central career with 241 goals.
7. Addison Halpern, sr., Rutgers Prep (New Jersey)
Halpern missed eight games as a senior while competing for the U.S. U-20 National Team but still scored 44 goals. The Virginia signee finished her Rutgers Prep career with 180 goals and 68 assists.
8. Meea Irwin, jr., Warren (Pennsylvania)
Irwin had 54 goals and 22 assists during a standout junior season for Warren. A three-year varsity standout, Irwin will enter her senior season with 118 career goals.
9. Malia Jessop, sr., Timpanogos (Utah)
Jessop tallied 21 goals and 12 assists as Timpanogos made it all the way to the Class 4A finals. She will play college soccer for Utah Valley.
10. Tessa Knapp, sr., Bay (Ohio)
Knapp was sensational for Bay as a senior, netting 64 goals en route to the Division III title. The Notre Dame signee holds the Ohio record for career goals with 212.
11. Anna Korney, fr., DuBois (Pennsylvania)
Korney was a freshman phenom for DuBois, scoring 58 goals with 16 assists. She helped lead DuBois to a 15-4 overall record and the district title.
12. Emma Kucal, sr., Cumberland (Rhode Island)
Kucal was the Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore and tore her ACL in the state semifinals last fall. As a senior, she led Cumberland to a runner-up finish in Division I.
13. Holley MacLellan, sr., Milton (Vermont)
MacLellan netted both Milton goals in the team’s Division 2 championship game victory over Mt. Abraham. She is a Stonehill signee.
14. Emery Newlin, sr., Monrovia (Indiana)
Newlin dominated with 63 goals during her senior season for Monrovia. She will play college soccer for Dayton.
15. Georgia Prouty, sr., Danvers (Massachusetts)
Prouty is Danvers’ all-time leader in points with 146. The Boston University signee is also a standout track athlete.
16. Sophia Sindelar, sr., Rocky River (Ohio)
A Florida signee, Sindelar netted 63 goals as a senior. She also tallied 27 assists.
17. Natalie Sligar, sr., Centennial (Nevada)
Sligar tallied 48 goals and 25 assists for a Centennial team that captured the Class 4A title. The Bulldogs finished the season 23-0 overall.
18. Ellett Smith, sr., Houston (Tennessee)
Smith, a Vanderbilt signee, had 27 goals and 18 assists as a senior. Houston finished a perfect 22-0 en route to the Class AAA title.
19. Sophia Stiles, sr., Jesuit (Oregon)
An elite center back, Stiles helped lead Jesuit to the Class 6A title. She will play college soccer for Rutgers.
20. Campbell Wilson, jr., Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
After missing her sophomore season due to injury, Wilson came back stronger than ever with 30 goals and eight assists last fall. Rocky Mountain finished 18-1-2 overall and captured the Class 6A championship.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports