Where Hype Becomes Legacy: Inside the 2026 McDonald's All American Games in Phoenix

Being a McDonald's All American is where hype becomes legacy.

For most athletes who live, breathe and sleep basketball, learning they have been named a McDonald's All American is a moment they have dreamed about since picking up their first basketball.

While the games draw the most attention, the most prestigious honor in high school sports is more than just what happens on the court.

As the 2026 All American class learned during their week in Phoenix, this honor is bigger than basketball; it's about belonging to a legacy that lasts long after the final buzzer.

Catching Up With MCDAAG Alumni Alumni Kahleah Copper and Baron Davis

So many McDonald's All American game alumni have gone on to be stars at the next level, but it's unlikely any have forgotten the moment when they were told they'd be part of this legendary legacy.

High School On SI recently had the chance to catch up with MCDAAG alumni Kahleah Copper and Baron Davis to reflect on what they remember most about getting that news.

Copper, part of the MCDAAG class of 2012, lit up with a smile when asked to take us back to when she received the call.

"It's a moment I'll always remember," Copper said. "I was in practice, and my coach just told me. I never thought I couldn't be it, but just to really hear it in that moment and to know that all my work I put in was for something was truly special."

Class of 1997 alum Baron Davis has many fond memories of his favorite moments from the games.

"Winning the dunk contest and the practices. Being able to go up against the best of the best and really establish yourself. And the overall camaraderie. Being able to get downtime, hang out in the hotel, tell stories, talk about where we're from.

That was the most important thing, too, that we were able to build these friendships that last a lifetime. On my way flying in, I was calling dudes that were in the MCDAAG games with me."

Davis also explained how when he got the call he was going to play in the games it was a game changer for him.

"I went to a private school that wasn't really recognized for sports, but I'm really from South Central. So for a kid, that all his life, grew up on welfare and had to masquerade being at a private school and do all I can, I always wanted to be mentioned among the top kids in high school . I was always worried and anxious about that. I didn't get enough attention, or I was being overlooked. So when I got that nod from the McDonald's All American Game, I was super happy. I was super excited. To be here is a huge accomplishment, and I never take it for granted."

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More Than A Game

The 49th Annual McDonald's All American games planted their flag in Phoenix, Arizona, for the first time in the event's history.

While the athletes looked forward to playing in the nationally-televised games, possibly the most meaningful part of the week began with a visit to the Ronald McDonald House, and a reminder to all that their platform is bigger than the highlights and headlines.

As soon as the class of 2026 walked into the Ronald McDonald House in Phoenix , the energy shifted.

The same athletes who are known for going viral for their highlights and filling up gyms left their star personas at the door and turned into big brothers and sisters.

Tyran Stokes, Jerzy Robinson and Brihanna Crittendon left the house better than they found it, leaving the children with memories that they'll never forget.

They played games, danced, and sat on the floor coloring. Just talking and simply being present in the moment, they created moments for the kids that will last a lifetime.

For many children and families that are staying there, this wasn't just a visit, it was a moment of joy and a moment of normalcy.

For the athletes, these were moments that will remain in their hearts forever.

When High School On SI asked Stokes about the visit and where his humbleness stemmed from, he said his mother raised him to always be present and kind to others.

"I was raised by a great woman," Stokes said. "She taught me to always be kind, be who I am.

Being around kids who might not have the best life or get to live how I live, being able to give them an hour of my time means a lot to them, and being able to do that means a lot to me too."

South Carolina Gamecock signee Jerzy Robinson reflected on her visit and how special it was.

"For me, God is love, and you share that love wherever you go," Robinson said. "But on the topic of that, basketball is really the vehicle. It's bigger than the game of basketball, and we use it to take us places and share love and make a moment bright for those kids."

Each time a handshake turned into a hug, a conversations stretched longer than expected, or a child smiled back at them, the athletes were reminded that basketball gives them the platform to reach far beyond the court.

Full Circle Moment

For Darius Bivins, the visit to the Ronald McDonald House meant something deeper.

This wasn't just a routine stop, but one that allowed him to reflect on how far he's come on his journey.

At just two years old Bivins, and his family spent time at the very same Ronald McDonald House in Phoenix.

Now, years later, he had the chance to walk through those same doors again. This time, as a McDonald's All American who was able to bring joy to others who have walked his same path.

Bivins never thought he would be returning there in such a powerful way.

"It never crossed my mind at any given moment since I was there when I was so little," Bivins said. "I don't remember too much, but when my mom told me about it, it was crazy to think about. Because growing up, I never thought I would be in this position. It was really crazy and a complete dream come true."

Myckena Guerrero

Legendary Legacy Beyond the Court

Established in 1977, the McDonald's All American games have featured some of the most incredible hoopers to ever play basketball such as Kobe Bryant, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Cooper Flagg, and many more.

Global basketball icon and Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi told High School On SI how incredible it is to see the next generation of basketball create legacies beyond the court.

"It's so heartwarming to see these kids out here and how hard they're working. What an honor it is to be part of an All American Game where the best of the best get to play right here in Phoenix," she said.

Taurasi said the best advice she gives to the next generation is to take advantage of every opportunity.

"Being in the game for a long time, there's a lot of ups and downs personally on and off the court, but take advantage of every opportunity you have to play basketball and work as hard as you can."

An American Dream

For some of the 2026 class, the honor of being named and All American is as big for their families as it is for them.

For Croatian native and Uconn signee Olivia Vukosa, it was the American Dream.

"Being able to represent my last name as a whole is truly an honor, and to represent my family that's come before me. Getting to represent Croatia. We're a small country, but we are tough, and I think I'm the perfect example of that. Getting to play for the National team is another great honor, and it really prepares me for what's next."

When the Lights Came On

The 2026 McDonald's All American Games were played at the Desert Diamond Arena on March 31.

It was full of laughs, heartwarming moments and the memories will be cherished forever.

On the court,the highlights, the dunk contest, and moments all lived up to the hype.

The East girls took home a 91-71 victory thanks to 21 points from No.1 overall recruit and USC Signee Saniyah Hall.

"It's really your mindset," Hall told High School On SI about staying composed through it all.

"Being able to understand that just because you're No.1 doesn't mean you can relax. Everyone's coming for you at some point. So being able to just continue to work hard and to think that you're not known, and still being able to work hard and have the same attitude that got you to that No.1 spot."

In the boys' game, the West came home with the win. Co- MVP Jason Crowe Jr. told High School On SI how much it meant for him to represent Inglewood.

"It's a blessing, me being from Inglewood, me playing for Inglewood. It meant more to me than people might think. Especially this last year, I did so much this last year, breaking a lot of records and being the leading scorer in California. I didn't do it just for me, I did it for Inglewood because the last couple of years, Inglewood isn't where it's supposed to be. I feel like me being in the city, I can try and be that hometown hero."

Myckena Guerrero & SideHustleCre8tives/IG

From giving back at the Ronald McDonald House to performing under the brightest of lights in all of high school basketball, all 48 of these incredible athletes showed exactly what it means to be McDonald's All Americans.

Because in the end, hype only becomes legacy when you realize it's not just how you play the game, but about what you represent when you do.