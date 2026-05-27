USWNT Roster Takeaways: ‘Triple Espresso’ Returns for Brazil Friendlies

As the National Women’s Soccer League breaks for the June international window and European clubs finish up their season, the U.S. women’s national team is preparing for two friendly matches against Brazil.

A familiar foe, last meeting in the 2024 Olympic gold medal match, this strong side will provide plenty of information for USWNT manager Emma Hayes as she moves closer to making her final roster picks for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Wednesday, Hayes named her 26-player roster for the upcoming window, with matches played on June 6 and June 9 in Brazil.

“This trip offers amazing opportunities for these players to experience Brazil, its culture, stadiums, and passionate fans, and especially playing the World Cup hosts,” Hayes said. “Few challenges in women’s international soccer compare to facing Brazil in Brazil, so we’re excited for the valuable lessons this experience will bring.”

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position

(Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

DEFENDERS (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 69/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 76/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 12/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 116/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 10/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 6/1)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 176/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 18/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 120/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 17/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 36/10), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 18/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 12/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 55/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 19/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 21/7), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 31/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 61/24)

Triple Espresso Returns

The long-awaited reunion of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson may soon be upon us. Both Wilsom and Swanson missed considerable time with the national team after becoming new moms. If Swanson plays on June 6, it will have been 604 days since her last appearance. It has been 22 months since the trio appeared on the same roster.

“It’s fantastic for our team, both on and off the field, to have Trinity and our two soccer moms back on the same roster,” said Hayes. “However, we recognize the importance of preparing for World Cup qualifying and the need for the group to come together in that process. We need to build connections between players, and with limited time before qualifying, every minute counts.”

The Trident 🔱

Triple Trouble 😈

Triple Espresso ☕️☕️☕️



Call ‘em what you want.



Trin, Soph and Mal have made a lasting impression at #Paris2024 » https://t.co/7x7x9UrX6F pic.twitter.com/j3daGOjizF — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 8, 2024

Swanson, who has only played two matches with her club, the Chicago Stars, since returning to play, will look to add to her 103 caps and 38 goals with the USWNT, which puts her at 17th on the team’s all-time goalscorers list. Together, with her espresso counterparts, they have combined for 10 goals and five assists.

“Bubble” players get a chance due to injuries

With injuries to USWNT mainstays, including Naomi Girma, Catarina Macario and Sam Coffey, several players who missed out on the April window were named to this June roster. Defender Tara Rudd and midfielders Croix Bethune and Riley Jackson will return to the USWNT. Notably, this roster contains no first-time call-ups, even though the average age is 25.1.

A night of firsts for Croix Bethune and Ayo Oke 🙏



Ayo's first assist in her USWNT debut and Croix's first goal for country!pic.twitter.com/z1kLZ6W7iG — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) January 28, 2026

All three players have had limited time with the national team, with Rudd’s 12 appearances eclipsing Bethune’s seven and Jackson’s one. Putting on a good showing against juggernaut Brazil on the opponent’s home turf will go a long way for these three to make their case to Hayes. In fact, these matches mark the first time the USWNT has played Brazil in Brazil since 2014.

Heaps and Yohannes named to squad after UWCL loss with Lyon

After a crushing 4–0 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final last weekend, Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes both received call-ups for the June international window. The pair will play in the Division 1 Féminine final vs. Paris FC on May 29 to wrap up their season. The match will be Heaps’s last with the French side as she prepares to join Denver Summit FC after the international break.

Lindsey Heaps había adelantado al Lyonnes, pero el gol fue anulado por fuera de lugar ❌. pic.twitter.com/QQCbGR3GML — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) May 23, 2026

Who will be the starting keeper?

Just when you thought Hayes had made her decision on the starting goalkeeper, Mandy McGlynn of the first-place Utah Royals rejoins the squad after a hand injury. The 27-year-old will be itching to make her case as the USWNT’s No. 1 keeper, backed by her impressive league play.

Of the three keepers called up, Seattle Reign’s Claudia Dickey boasts 10 appearances, Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce has seven and McGlynn has five. These matches will be crucial to see where Hayes is leaning in one of the least solidified positions on the pitch.

Mandy McGlynn with a HUGE save for Utah 👐 pic.twitter.com/TiwbyKXYjb — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 3, 2026

How to watch

The USWNT will face the hosts of 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup on June 6 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo (5:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. local time on TBS, Max, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock) and on June 9 at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza (8:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. local time on TNT, Max and Peacock).

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