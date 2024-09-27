Nebraska high school football computer rankings (9/27/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Nebraska high school football season is here and High School on SI is debuting the first computer rankings in Nebsraka this season.
There is a three-team battle for the Class A leaderboard between Elkhorn South, Papillion-Lavista, and Omaha Westside. See if these heavyweights continue their unbeaten streaks this Friday, September 27 on our Nebraska football scoreboard.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Nebraska football computer rankings, as of September 25, 2024:
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports