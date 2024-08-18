4-star safety Jett Washington discusses Bishop Gorman's dominant defense against Kahuku
Washington caught up with SBLive after a two-interception performance to beat Kahuku
LAS VEGAS –– In 2023, Bishop Gorman's offense led the way as the Gaels went undefeated and were named national football champion by multiple media outlets.
In 2024, Bishop Gorman is once again a legitimate national title contender, and it appears that defense might be the Gaels' strongest suit.
Bishop Gorman's defense was phenomenal in their season opener, a 33-7 rout of reigning Hawaii champion Kahuku, and 4-star ATH prospect Jett Washington was one of the top stars with two interceptions at free safety.
After the game, the 6-foot-5 junior caught up with SBLive to talk about the Gaels' great defense and what position(s) colleges are recruiting him to play.
