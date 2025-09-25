Nevada High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 25, 2025
It's hard to talk about Nevada high school football without mentioning national power Bishop Gorman. The Gaels took Mater Dei to the brink last week at home, falling 27-24. But they won't get to lament on the loss for long with a road trip to Southern California on the slate.
Bishop Gorman will take on Santa Margarita on Saturday in what could put the Gaels back on track of a national title conversation IF Mater Dei falters later this season.
Truth is: for programs like Liberty and Arbor View, the question for them all season long is: can you beat Bishop Gorman?
Here are the latest Nevada Top 10 rankings as of September 25, 2025.
1. BISHOP GORMAN (4-1)
The Gaels are coming off a 27-24 loss to Mater Dei at home, but now have to re-focus on Santa Margarita Saturday in SoCal. | Next: at Santa Margarita, at Tesoro High, Saturday
2. LIBERTY (4-1)
Kaden Bello had a pick six in a 52-0 win over Farrington (HI). | Next: at Foothill
3. ARBOR VIEW (3-2)
The Aggies outscore Faith Lutheran 49-32 to win a second game in a row. | Next: at Canyon Springs
4. SPANISH SPRINGS (5-0)
QB Tyson McNeil has the Cougars unbeaten with 20 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. | Next: vs. Reed
5. BISHOP MANOGUE (2-3)
The Miners have challenged themselves this fall with a great schedule. | Next up: at Galena
6. CENTENNIAL (3-2)
After the Bulldogs took a hefty 45-6 loss to Arbor View, they bounced back with a convincing 37-19 win over Canyon Springs. | Next: BYE
7. SHADOW RIDGE (4-1)
The Mustangs have won four straight after dropping the season opener against Snow Canyon. | at Citrus Valley (CA)
8. REED (3-1)
Raiders have won three straight including last week's 38-3 victory over Carson. | Next: at Spanish Springs
9. DESERT PINES (2-2)
DP fell to Liberty two weeks ago, but is now coming off a bye week ahead of Friday's game against Legacy — an opportunity to get above .500. | Next: at Legacy
10. FAITH LUTHERAN (1-4)
Crusaders have just one win, but their schedule will prepare them for league play. Don't be surprised if Faith Lutheran rips off a winning streak. | Next: at Desert Oasis
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
2024 NEVADA HSFB RECAP
5A Division I — Bishop Gorman 69, Arbor View 7
The Gaels capped a 17-0 season with another blowout title win at Allegiant Stadium. Quarterback Maika Eugenio and running back Terrance Grant led a national Top 5 team that extended Gorman’s dynasty.
5A Division II — Bishop Manogue 35, Faith Lutheran 14
Behind Nevada commit Brandon Mann, the Miners controlled the title game and won their first 5A-II championship.
5A Division III — Centennial 24, Galena 15
The Bulldogs rallied from an 0-4 start to repeat as state champs, stifling Galena in the final for back-to-back Division III crowns.
4A — Mojave 30, Canyon Springs 6
The Rattlers dominated with a bruising ground game and stingy defense, capturing the program’s first state championship.
3A — SLAM! Academy 34, Truckee (CA) 30
The Bulls earned their first state title in dramatic fashion, holding off a late Truckee rally to seal the 3A crown.
2A — Pershing County 26, Incline 6
The Mustangs leaned on a physical defense and steady rushing attack to roll past Incline for another small-school championship.
1A — Pahranagat Valley 28, Tonopah 6
The Panthers extended one of Nevada’s greatest dynasties, adding another 8-man football title to their storied history.
NEW PLAYOFF FORMAT/ STRUCTURE
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) introduced a new points-based rating system for Southern Nevada’s classifications. Under this system, called the HRM System, Harbin Points, NIAA rubric points, and MaxPreps rankings are combined to assign teams to the Open Division as well as the 5A and 4A playoffs.
The first Open Division state championship will be played this fall.
Northern Nevada schools continue to rely on traditional regional standings for postseason qualification. (per Las Vegas Review-Journal)
