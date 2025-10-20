Nevada High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nevada high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Nevada Top 10 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, Bishop Gorman.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nevada high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
NIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Tonopah (8-0)
2. Pahranagat Valley (7-1)
3. Mineral County (6-1)
4. Carlin (7-1)
5. Spring Mountain (5-2)
6. Virginia City (4-4)
7. Wells (4-4)
8. Eureka (3-4)
9. Laughlin (2-4)
10. Sandy Valley (3-4)
11. Indian Springs (3-5)
12. Owyhee (1-4)
13. Round Mountain (2-4)
14. Beatty (1-5)
15. Pyramid Lake (1-5)
16. McDermitt (0-6)
NIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Pershing County (7-1)
2. Needles (5-2)
3. Sierra Lutheran (7-2)
4. Battle Mountain (6-1)
5. Incline (6-2)
6. Lincoln County (5-2)
7. Coral Academy (4-4)
8. Yerington (2-3)
9. North Tahoe (3-4)
10. Silver Stage (2-5)
11. GV Christian (2-4)
12. White Pine (2-5)
13. Lake Mead Academy (2-6)
14. West Wendover (0-6)
NIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Truckee (7-2)
2. Churchill County (8-1)
3. Elko (7-1)
4. Fernley (7-2)
5. Spring Creek (6-3)
6. Moapa Valley (6-3)
7. Boulder City (5-4)
8. Lowry (4-5)
9. Virgin Valley (5-4)
10. Pahrump Valley (5-3)
11. South Tahoe (4-5)
12. Dayton (3-6)
13. Meadows (2-6)
14. Sparks (1-9)
15. Democracy Prep (2-6)
NIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Silverado (7-1)
2. Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon (8-0)
3. McQueen (6-2)
4. Spring Valley (6-2)
5. Reno (5-3)
6. Mater Academy East (6-2)
7. Valley (5-3)
8. Sierra Vista (6-4)
9. Eldorado (5-3)
10. Carson (3-4)
11. Durango (4-4)
12. Bonanza (4-4)
13. Clark (5-3)
14. Del Sol (3-5)
15. Chaparral (1-7)
16. North Valleys (1-7)
17. Sunrise Mountain (3-6)
18. Rancho (1-7)
19. Wooster (1-7)
20. Cheyenne (2-6)
21. Cimarron-Memorial (1-7)
22. Pinecrest Academy Cadence (0-8)
23. Hug (0-6)
24. Western (0-8)
NIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (8-1)
2. Spanish Springs (8-0)
3. Liberty (8-1)
4. Shadow Ridge (8-1)
5. Las Vegas (9-0)
6. Bishop Manogue (5-3)
7. Foothill (7-2)
8. Arbor View (7-2)
9. Reed (4-3)
10. Centennial (4-4)
11. Coronado (3-6)
12. Desert Oasis (4-4)
13. Green Valley (4-4)
14. Mojave (4-5)
15. Desert Pines (3-5)
16. Damonte Ranch (3-4)
17. Palo Verde (3-6)
18. Faith Lutheran (2-7)
19. Douglas (2-6)
20. Galena (3-4)
21. Basic (2-7)
22. Canyon Springs (2-7)
23. Legacy (2-7)
24. Somerset - Losee (0-9)