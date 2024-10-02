Nevada high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Nevada high school football has arrived and and High School on SI is continuing its weekly computer rankings for the season.
The Reed Raiders found themselves rising in this weeks 5A Nevada computer rankings after a commanding 52-20 win over Reno last week. The 6-1 squad find themselves with another test on Friday as they face off with Bishop Manogue.
Nationally ranked Bishop Gorman takes hold atop the 5A leaderboard this week after a dominating 49-0 win against Liberty. They look to remain No. 1 after this week as they host Foothill on Saturday.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Nevada football computer rankings, as of Oct. 1, 2024. Results from Week 6 will be included in the update:
NEVADA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports