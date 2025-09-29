Nevada High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nevada high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Nevada Top 10 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, Bishop Gorman.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nevada high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
NIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Spring Mountain - 5-0
2. Tonopah - 6-0
3. Carlin - 5-0
4. Pahranagat Valley - 5-1
5. Mineral County - 3-1
6. Virginia City - 2-3
7. Indian Springs - 2-3
8. Round Mountain - 2-2
9. Wells - 3-3
10. Sandy Valley - 2-2
11. Eureka - 1-4
12. Laughlin - 1-3
13. Pyramid Lake - 0-3
14. Owyhee - 0-2
15. McDermitt - 0-3
16. Beatty - 0-5
NIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Sierra Lutheran - 6-0
2. Pershing County - 5-1
3. Yerington - 2-0
4. Battle Mountain - 4-1
5. Incline - 5-1
6. Needles - 3-2
7. Lincoln County - 3-1
8. North Tahoe - 2-3
9. White Pine - 2-3
10. Coral Academy - 2-4
11. Silver Stage - 1-4
12. GV Christian - 1-3
13. West Wendover - 0-4
14. Lake Mead Academy - 1-4
NIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Elko - 5-0
2. Churchill County - 6-0
3. Fernley - 6-1
4. Truckee - 4-2
5. Lowry - 4-2
6. Boulder City - 4-2
7. Moapa Valley - 3-3
8. Spring Creek - 3-3
9. South Tahoe - 3-4
10. Dayton - 2-4
11. Meadows - 2-3
12. Virgin Valley - 2-4
13. Pahrump Valley - 3-2
14. Democracy Prep - 2-3
15. Sparks - 1-6
NIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon - 6-0
2. Silverado - 4-1
3. McQueen - 4-2
4. Reno - 3-3
5. Mater Academy East - 4-1
6. Sierra Vista - 5-2
7. Spring Valley - 3-2
8. Valley - 4-2
9. Carson - 2-3
10. Bonanza - 3-2
11. Clark - 3-2
12. Eldorado - 3-2
13. Del Sol - 2-3
14. Durango - 1-4
15. Rancho - 1-4
16. Sunrise Mountain - 2-4
17. Wooster - 1-5
18. North Valleys - 0-6
19. Cimarron-Memorial - 1-4
20. Chaparral - 0-6
21. Pinecrest Academy Cadence - 0-5
22. Cheyenne - 1-4
23. Hug - 0-5
24. Western - 0-5
NIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Bishop Gorman - 5-1
2. Spanish Springs - 6-0
3. Liberty - 5-1
4. Las Vegas - 6-0
5. Shadow Ridge - 5-1
6. Reed - 3-2
7. Centennial - 3-2
8. Arbor View - 4-2
9. Coronado - 2-4
10. Bishop Manogue - 3-3
11. Desert Oasis - 4-2
12. Desert Pines - 3-2
13. Foothill - 4-2
14. Douglas - 2-3
15. Green Valley - 2-3
16. Palo Verde - 3-3
17. Galena - 3-2
18. Mojave - 2-4
19. Basic - 2-4
20. Faith Lutheran - 1-5
21. Damonte Ranch - 2-3
22. Canyon Springs - 1-5
23. Legacy - 1-5
24. Somerset - Losee - 0-6