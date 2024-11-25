Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoff state championship scores, live updates (11/25/2024)
The 2024 Nevada high school football postseason concludes this week with several championship matchups across the state, including Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman on Tuesday, November 26.
After a grueling season with more ups than downs, two of the best in the state will face off to claim the 5A Division I state title. With Arbor View's only loss of the season coming at the hands of Bishop Gorman, they look for revenge next Tuesday in this heated rematch.
Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
You can follow all of the NIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Nevada High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the upcoming Nevada high school football action.
NEVADA NIAA FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE NEVADA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 5A SCORES | DIVISION 4A SCORES
DIVISION 3A SCORES | DIVISION 2A SCORES
2024 NEVADA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Nevada high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH NIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports