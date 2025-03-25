Jaffrey-Rindge School Board (New Hampshire) restores Conant sports with $1.16M in emergency funds
Just one week after the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board (New Hampshire) acted on the voters in the region voting for budget cuts, which would have included Conant High School athletics, members came together to formulate a plan.
New Hampshire school board votes to cut out sports at a state championship-winning high school
That plan has been voted on and passed to save Orioles' high school sports for the forseeable future.
According to a report by Keene Sentinel's Michael M. McMahon, Jaffrey-Rindge School Board members voted to use a $1.16-million emergency fund to save Conant's athletics along with universal access to pre-kindergarten as well.
In McMahon's report, voters just over a week ago voted to approved a $30,760,452 budget plan, which would've cut out athletics at Conant High School. The budget cut was estimated to be around $3-million based on the initial vote, but the board on Monday made the call to use the emergency funds.
The Orioles are not just some run-of-the-mill high school in the state of New Hampshire, as Conant features prominent basketball programs on both the boys and girls side. Between the two programs, since 1985, they have won a total of 21 state championships in basketball.
-- Andy Villamarzo